GWEI: Waco economy purring, but inflation, recession threaten

Waco's economy in August apparently did not get the message that a recession threatens.

Spending topped $453 million, the jobless rate dipped to 3.7% and permits to build commercial and industrial buildings totaled $170 million, the highest one-month total since Amazon built its fulfillment center.

But not all is rosy, according to Karr Ingham, a West Texas economist who prepares a monthly snapshot of trends using data dating to 2000. His Greater Waco Economic Index, sponsored by the First National Bank of Central Texas and Tribune-Herald, came out this week. Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Vice President Kris Collins presented the findings to business leaders Thursday.

In his summary, Ingham said "recession storm clouds are gathering," but that there is no undeniable evidence of a sustained downturn in the statewide or nationwide economies.

"Economic uncertainty remains in the broader economy with inflation concerns, weak GDP numbers and the like," Ingham wrote. "Any recession in the Waco metro area economy would likely be foretold by a sustained downturn in the broader Texas and US economies."

That being said, Ingham reported the GWEI raw score hit 151.0 in August, a record, after slipping slightly in July. He called July an "anomaly," and said the Waco metro area continues to ride a 19-month growth wave.

Retail spending reached almost $3.4 billion through August, a 7% increase from the first eight months of last year. Permits to build commercial and industrial buildings hit $170 million in August, a 265% increase from August last year. Collins said announcements last year of new businesses choosing Waco are bearing fruit as permits are issued to fulfill those promises.

The local jobless rate slid to 3.7% in August from 4.8% a year earlier. Ingham said 130,700 people were working in August, up from 125,300 a year earlier. Those numbers reflect employment in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Falls and McLennan counties.

But Ingham offered a caveat, saying seasonally adjusted monthly estimates indicate employment declined in July and August. He said these findings do not necessarily mean job growth has ended, that volatility could explain them. But he said the fact remains job growth year-over-year through June was 6.7% while that through August was lower at 4.3%.

In response to a question, Collins said an unemployed person is defined as someone not working but actively looking for a job. She said some experts believe a community has achieved full employment when the jobless rate hovers between 3% and 4%. Businesses may view such a designation negatively when considering a community for expansion.

Collins said she does not believe Waco has reached full employment, that the available workforce is growing either because people from outside Waco are pursuing opportunities or those on the sideline have renewed their search.

Ingham said the jobless rate, at 3.7%, is approaching pre-pandemic levels. He said the unemployment rate in August 2019 stood at 3.6%.

Elsewhere, the GWEI wobbled in August. Spending on vehicles dipped to $87 million from $90 million the previous year. Ingham said those numbers do not represent a complete picture, that inflation is working mischief.

"The motor vehicle sales tax collected in August … was up by nearly 14%, which reflects the amount spent on the purchase of new and used motor vehicles," he said. "However, when the inflation adjustment is applied, real automobile spending actually declined by 3% for the month compared to August of a year ago. That is what inflation is doing in these various components of the Greater Waco Economic Index, a phenomenon not seen until this year in an index based in January 2000."

The same thing is happening in the lodging industry, Ingham said. Spending on hotel stays in August dipped nearly 8% compared to a year ago, to $7.4 million.

"Raw lodging tax collections for the city of Waco were up by 11% in August year-over-year," Ingham wrote. "However, real hotel/motel spending was down by nearly 8% compared to August of a year ago thanks to continued high rates of inflation."

Housing-related categories generally took a beating in August.

Permits to build new homes totaled 36, down from 59 a year earlier. But the 503 permits issued through August bettered the 461 last year.

"One of our biggest struggles is keeping homes affordable. There are no $200,000 new homes anymore, and $300,000 homes are few and far between," BAM Builders founder and CEO Jonathan Barrow said.

He listed several construction materials continuing to rise in price.

"It's amazing how quickly people can get priced out of homes," Barrow said.

He said many buyers he encounters locally have sold their homes elsewhere, often outside Texas, and applied the proceeds to building in Waco.

Ingham said $341,235 was the average home sale price in August, according to Waco Multiple Listing Service. That stands 24% higher than the $274,691 norm in August last year. So far this year, homes have not been a bargain, the average pegging $312,501 through August, a 14% year-over-year jump.

Existing home sales in August mirrored those a year ago, both months seeing 329 residences changing hands. Through August, home sales have reached 2,449, about 4% higher than the 2,351 through August last year.

"The US economy is probably not in recession at this point in 2022. However, a few signs increasingly point to that possibility," Ingham reported. "First, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to curb economic activity, which in turn to their way of thinking causes inflation. Second, inflation remains a troublesome characteristic of the US economy, causing wages to shrink in terms of what they can purchase.

"Also, the Conference Board, longtime publisher of the typically very reliable Index of Leading Economic Indicators, has declined for six straight months through August, and that may be the icing on the cake."