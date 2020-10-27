H-E-B construction plans offer more details of Wooded Acres store expansion in Waco

The H-E-B grocery store at Wooded Acres Drive and Bosque Boulevard will get more space for its produce, bakery and seafood departments, a second entrance off Lake Air Drive and expanded curbside service, according to construction plans submitted to the city of Waco for the $14 million project.

H-E-B, which has five locations in Greater Waco, has not publicly commented on its plans for the store that opened in 1998. But the city of Waco confirmed it has issued a permit placing construction costs at $14 million.

Plans examined by city departments before the permit was issued show a 17,740-square-foot expansion and a “squaring off” of the 106,000-square-foot store on the side nearest Bosque Boulevard, said Bobby Horner, spokesperson for the city’s inspection services department. H-E-B typically displays lawn and garden products and shopping baskets on walkways just outside the store entrance there. Produce is the first department visitors see.

Horner said plans feature what he believes is a larger storage area for dairy products, as well as expanded restrooms and offices. He said the expansion likely would necessitate upgrades to plumbing, electrical, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, contributing to the $14 million cost.