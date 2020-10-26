H-E-B on the march with demo on North 19th, $14 million West Waco redo

Rumblings in Waco coincide with H-E-B developments elsewhere.

The San Antonio-based chain, now with more than 340 locations in the U.S. and Mexico, broke ground on a five-story, 170,000-square-foot "tech center" at its corporate headquarters, reports the San Antonio Business Journal.

Meanwhile, the Houston Business Journal reports H-E-B will build a new store to serve The Woodlands/Conroe, as well as a second Kingwood store.

The Journal reported that H-E-B is now "neck-and-neck" with Kroger in the Houston market, with about 100 locations apiece.

H-E-B bought about 25 acres of farmland in 2007 that wrapped around the River Bend retail center at North 19th and Lake Shore Drive, acquiring the center itself in 2014. The center has become vacant as leases expired, and now demolition has begun.

Page said H-E-B remains interested in developing the site, and he would like to see it done "sooner rather than later," but company needs come first.

Local real estate agent Bryan Jenkins of Bentwood Realty is listing a sizable tract next to the H-E-B property. He and his wife, Heather, a teacher at China Spring Intermediate, well know that China Spring residents crave an H-E-B of their own.