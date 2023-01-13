Harp Design furniture business closing, selling property

Before Clint Harp's chance meeting with Chip Gaines at a convenience store in Waco, his fine furniture company was not setting the woods on fire.

"Our first summer, I think I made two tables, maybe three, and I made a bed. We didn't sell any of it. We gave a couple pieces away," Harp said with a laugh during a phone interview. "It was not very lucrative at that time."

But a return to Houston and selling pharmaceuticals was not an option he seriously considered. His garage became his workshop. He built things from reclaimed wood, pallets he found here and there and tore down. He spent spare hours building homes with Habitat for Humanity.

But change came in due time. A chance meeting with Chip Gaines at a gas station meant Harp Design Co. would rocket to success in tandem with Chip and Joanna Gaines' hit reality show "Fixer Upper." When the world learned Clint was the Gaineses' preferred carpenter, and that he and wife Kelly made and merchandised furniture, fans descended on their North Waco neighborhood.

"Chip and Joanna were our first customers," Harp said. "Next thing you know, we're making things for other folks. Then 'Fixer Upper' started, and I was the featured carpenter on the show. The growth pattern went from real, real slow to hanging on for dear life. 'Fixer Upper' took off, and we were doing our part, contributing. We struck a nerve. Now fast forward to today."

Friday, Clint Harp confirmed he and Kelly are closing shop as a furniture-making concern. They have three children, and Kelly is pursuing a master's degree in clinical psychology. Clint will continue his work on "Restoration Road," a documentary airing on Magnolia Network that showcases him crisscrossing America, finding and exploring beautifully restored old homes, barns and other structures.

"We're shooting a new season right now. I got in from Maine at 2:30 this morning," said Harp, whose shows are produced by Big Table Media.

A Facebook post explains why the Harps are choosing to move in a different direction with their Harp Design Co. The bottom line is their cup runneth over with commitments, and something had to give.

"For over a decade, we've been fortunate enough to fill homes across the United States—and even abroad—with products we made and love," the post says. "Thank you for giving us that opportunity. That being said, after a lot of thought and consideration, we have decided it is time to close the doors to Harp Design Co. … On one hand, this is a sad and difficult decision. On the other, this is an exciting step forward into what HDC might become next."

It continues with a thanks to customers, "whether you bought a candlestick, a cutting board, a handcrafted table, or any of the other products we believed in so much. Thank you also to everyone who has had a hand in creating and growing HDC over the years—you have meant the world."

Logistically speaking, the shop and storefront will close after business Jan. 20th. The team is completing a few products but will accept no new orders. The company website offers ready-made tables available for purchase.

The Harps are selling the former Four Star Manufacturing Co. building at 1316 Franklin Ave. that served as their primary woodworking shop. Listing agent Gregg Glime said though the property just hit the market, he already is giving tours to interested parties. Glime said he is taking a different approach to finding a buyer, instructing prospects to submit an offer by Friday.

Asking price for the 9,900-square-foot structure dating to 1926 is $595,000, according to a marketing brochure Glime is circulating.

"I think it lends itself to woodworking, but I also think it would be functional for contractors or companies needing industrial type space, assembly and distribution," Glime said Friday. "Our deadline to accept offers is a week from today. I will not have done my job if we don't get an acceptable offer."

His marketing brochure expands the list of possible uses, saying, "With storefront and warehousing available, the property lends itself to the perfect retail, restaurant or office space." Neighbors include Dealers Electrical Supply, First Methodist Church and Waco Habitat Restore, according to the solicitation.

Glime said though he has made no formal listing, he also will pursue a buyer for the Harp Design Co. headquarters at 808 N. 15th St. He said it will carry an asking price in the upper $300,000s. He said finding a buyer for both buildings would be ideal, but they are separate deals.

Harp also said he will have a warehouse sale of tools, shipping supplies and home goods still available within the next few weeks.

"Sometimes a chapter closes," Harp said. "We found our limits. Why don't we focus on things that give us the most joy, give us a passion, make us come alive? There are tears … but we love what we've created over the years, things people put in their homes. They trusted us with that responsibility."

Carla Pendergraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center, said Harp Design will continue to occupy a place in the public's heart.

"Harp Design was definitely a regular stop for visitors enjoying the 'Magnolia Trail' in Waco," Pendergraft said by email. "But open or not, visitors will still go by the property to take photos and see it in person, just as they do The Castle.

"So it's not 'lost' to Waco. And their Restoration Road show has the potential of reaching new visitors to Waco."