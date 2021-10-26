Hello Bello plant opening brings Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard to Waco

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new business addition will help Waco put its place on the map, he said.

“In August of this year, the Wall Street Journal ranked Waco as the seventh fastest emerging housing market in the county,” Meek said, also noting the city's growth as a tourist spot.

“I think the world is really watching Waco right now,” Meek said.

He said Waco isn’t trying to be seen, but people keep Waco on their radar due to the values the city carries.

“People see who we are, they see what is in our DNA,” Meek said. “I call it the Waco way: people with integrity, goodness, grit and resilience, always improving, innovating and advancing. … And when I look at the company of Hello Bello, I see similar values.”

Waco City Council Member Kelly Palmer said she hopes having Bell and Shepard, and the couple's positive image, attached to the business will add to the developments casting Waco in a positive light.