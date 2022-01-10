Hello Bello signs lease on spec building near Amazon, expanding its Waco diaper footprint

Domtar Personal Care left the plant in 2018, creating a vacancy and eliminating jobs. Hello Bello hopes to fill at least 110 positions paying a minimum of $15 per hour, in exchange for a $2.5 million economic development grant from Waco and McLennan County. In addition to diapers, the plant will produce wipes and other infant-care products.

The city and county also approved grants equal to 25% of real property taxes over five years, and personal property grants on taxes paid seven years, with the break starting at 70% and dropping to 15%. The final piece is a grant equal to 70% of taxable sales at the facility, not to exceed 10 years.

That's where creating a sales office in Waco, if Hello Bello is so inclined, would further benefit the community. If the company complied with Texas Comptroller's Office guidelines, Waco and McLennan County stand to reap sales tax rebates from online sales throughout Texas, and possibly beyond.

Collins said in an earlier interview that every $1 million in sales would put $15,000 in the city's coffer and $5,000 in the county's.

County Judge Scott Felton said he likes what's he's hearing from Hello Bello.