High egg prices pushing Waco-area restaurants, suppliers

Restaurants that rely heavily on eggs have been forced to weigh their options. Eat dramatic price increases, leaving their menus intact, or raise rates and risk customers flying the coop.

Egg prices in December were up to $4.25 per dozen, almost 140% more than their $1.79 per dozen cost in December a year earlier, according to a Texas A&M Agrilife report.

"I'm glad I don't do breakfast," said Jake Black, who owns Jake's Texas Tea House on Austin Avenue. "Egg prices are high, no question."

Lee Bankston, who owns Butter My Biscuit Cafe on South Valley Mills Drive, said eggs drive her business, appearing "in every breakfast dish I have." She orders four cases three times weekly from Tusa Wholesale, each case containing 15 dozen eggs. Bankston said she grudgingly raises menu prices, "keeping prices the same until I can't stand it anymore."

"Most people are pretty accepting," Bankston said. "You will occasionally get the person who thinks everything is too high. You take their complaints with a grain of salt. You can always go to McDonald's. You get what you pay for."

Bankston said deliveries last week pleasantly surprised her, the per-case price dropping to $60 from $89 two weeks earlier.

"Before this all started, we were paying $23 a case," Bankston said.

A report last week by Texas A&M Agrilife carried the headline, "Egg prices are high, could go higher," referencing increased demand as Easter approaches.

David Anderson, AgriLife Extension economist based in Bryan-College Station, wrote that the price surge is a result of "inflationary pressure and the worst avian flu outbreak in U.S. history."

According to the report, U.S. Department of Agriculture figures showed eggs reached $4.25 per dozen on average across the nation in December. A dozen eggs fetched $1.79 in December the previous year.

Higher costs for feed and fuel have contributed to the price increase, but the driving factor is an ongoing outbreak of avian influenza.

"The highly pathogenic viral disease hit the U.S. poultry industry in early 2022 and cases continue to pop up at poultry farms nationwide," the report says.

USDA requires all exposed birds be euthanized and their carcasses disposed of. More than 43 million egg-laying hens died because of the disease between February and December, driving egg inventories at the end of 2022 29% lower than at the start of 2022, according to a USDA report.

Gary Payne, who owns Brazos Feed & Supply on La Salle Avenue, said he believes consumers are about to take matters into their own hands. He sells chicks, which some may consider a wise investment.

"Baby chick season is rapidly coming upon us. Feb. 8 is the first hatch day, and we're expecting a larger sale of them because of the number of phone calls from people getting chicks," Payne said. "It's similar to the way it was when COVID first hit. An unbelievable number of first-timers were buying or wanting information about chicks. I think it's gearing up to be greater."

Egg supplier Van Tusa, who owns Tusa Wholesale, said his egg business is a shell of its former self, down by about two-thirds from better days.

"I've been in this business more than 50 years, and I've never seen anything like this, from whole birds on down. I haven't had a turkey breast in about a month," Tusa said of damage inflicted by avian flu.

He said he has accounts with about 90 restaurants and convenience stores, but prices have skyrocketed to the point demand and sales are suffering.

Fortunately, the last four weeks have produced a glimmer of hope, Tusa said. Prices he pays suppliers have dropped about $10 per week, allowing him to pass along the savings to his clients. How much longer the good times will last is anyone's guess, but he believes a "straightening up" of the poultry market is at least six months away, he said.

John and Lace Nelson raise chickens and other livestock on their Chapultepec Farm near Valley Mills. They deliver meat and eggs to homes around Central Texas and sell eggs Saturdays at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, charging $6 a dozen, up from $5 about 18 months ago.

"We're getting customers up from near Houston who say prices there are more than $6 a dozen," John Nelson said by phone. "We've thought about going beyond $6, but feed prices have stabilized, so the only reason we'd be doing that is because we could. Demand is there. We could easily go to $8 a dozen and probably wouldn't see a decrease in sales.

Harold Waite Pancake & Steak owner Tom Voige said the breakfast destination "always tries to hold off on bumping prices. I try to absorb the costs myself."

He said eggs do not have the market cornered on rising prices.

"Another thing that goes up quite a bit is produce, lettuce, bell pepper. The price of food is expensive right now," Voige said. "I've tried my best to absorb any additional costs rather than trying to pass them along. But I'll say this, if they continue to go up, up and up, I will eventually have to pass them along.

"Most restaurant owners will tell you the same thing."

Forbes magazine weighed in on the egg issue, contributor Danielle Nierenberg acknowledging the toxic environment created by avian influenza.

"But the industry's numbers don't quite line up," the article says. "In a recent open letter to the Federal Trade Commission, the nonprofit Farm Action alleges that the country's dominant egg producers are using the avian flu as an excuse to engage in 'apparent price gouging, price coordination, and other unfair or deceptive acts or practices.'"

Payne at Brazos Feed & Supply said, "Most of what we've seen and heard on the news blames the avian flu outbreak, but a lot of people who come in our store don't know whether to believe that or not."

Whatever the reason, rising costs are exerting pressure on mom-and-pop restaurateurs such as Dolores Bergstad, who shepherds Lolita's on Franklin Avenue. It specializes in Mexican dishes, enjoying a big breakfast crowd.

"Eggs are No. 1 on our breakfast menu," Bergstad said. "We close at 2 in the afternoon, so even after the breakfast rush, people want breakfast tacos. We buy large eggs, which are more expensive of course, but we have to do that. I have to do that. We get our eggs from Sam's Club right now."

Bergstad said she boosted prices by $2 on some lunch plates, aiming to keep the bottom line healthy as she wages her battle with egg prices. Bergstad said this challenge will pass, as have others, including multiple Lolita's relocations since she and her family moved from Nevada in 1984.

"Thank God, we have been blessed," Bergstad said.

Leah Stewart, owner of the Olive Branch restaurant in River Square Center on Franklin Avenue, said she and her team are brainstorming changes to the menu, a "freshening up" that may include price tweaking.

"You can't just blame the price of eggs," Stewart said by phone. "Inflation and cost-of-living increases also play a role."

A report by Yahoo Finance questions all the fuss over eggs. It says eggs represent just 2% of all food spending, and only 0.03% of all customer outlays.

"It's not nothing, but it's not much, either," the report says.