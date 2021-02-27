High electric bills on horizon for Wacoans, Texans a week after thaw

But the generational frost that engulfed Texas bit variable-rate Griddy customers, causing demand to skyrocket and triggering billing thresholds that pushed per-kWh charges through the roof.

Devorsky, for one, is not complaining. He said he knew what he was getting into. But he harbors suspicions about how the process played out during the storm. He fears that progressions relating to supply and demand "were manipulated," noting that his charges leapt from 2 cents per kWh to $9 per kWh, then drastically reversed course and bottomed out at negative 6-cents per kWh.

For a time, he was getting a 6-cent per kWh credit to his bill.

"It's supposed to be like a roller-coaster, with gradual ups and downs, not like a light switch that can be turned on and off," Devorsky said.

In an announcement of its removal as an electricity provider, Griddy wrote that it would be suspending further billing activity because the storm "resulted in uncertainty regarding the reliability of data received from meter reads and ERCOT concerning electricity actually used by customers." Bills are expected to be resolved within 60 days, and any balances owed to customers will be paid within a week of being posted, according to the announcement.