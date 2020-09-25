Hobby Lobby among retail chains raising minimum pay in Waco

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hobby Lobby, the crafts chain with a local store at Bosque Boulevard and Valley Mills Drive, announced it would start paying full-time employees no less than $17 an hour. That is good holiday news for the 37,500 people employed by Hobby Lobby, which joins Target, Walmart, Best Buy and H-E-B, among others, in sweetening deals for staffers assigned to the front lines.

Two government entities, Waco and McLennan County, recently agreed to make pay a priority. Any business entering a new deal for financial incentives from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. fund after Oct. 1 must pay at least $15 an hour, up from $12.

“That should not be a problem,” McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said. “I recently saw a sign that said In-N-Out Burger is hiring at $14 an hour plus benefits.

“If a burger joint can do that for entry-level people, I don’t know why it wouldn’t make sense for us. We approved it, and the city approved it. We think $15-an-hour is a competitive wage to include in what we require of business wanting to move or expand here.”