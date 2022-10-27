Holt Cat shows off Waco operations

Holt Cat threw a shindig Thursday afternoon, offering refreshments, valet parking, barbecue, heavy equipment displays and a live band to guests in Waco. Highlighting the event was something more down-to-earth: media tours of what the sprawling complex at 2000 Texas Central Parkway has become since Holt Cat opened in 2020.

Caterpillar opened the plant to build parts for huge earth-scooping buckets and other "work tools" for heavy machinery, but picked up and left for Kansas in 2018, leaving behind a shell and a handful of employees. San Antonio-based Holt Cat, already with a sales and leasing operation on West Loop 340 in Waco, swooped in and bought the 170,000-square-foot complex and later announced a multimillion-dollar retrofit.

Officials on Thursday pointed to a relatively new blasting and painting facility.

Holt Cat now rebuilds, repairs and refurbishes big Cat equipment in one building, produces its own proprietary products in another. It accepts work directly from users and from Holt Cat dealers scattered across 118 counties from the Red River to the Rio Grande, according to a promotional packet the company circulated. In another building, crews build things, including Holt Cat's proprietary Spray King water tanks and engine enclosures.

Section manager Paul Cuevas showed visitors a new water tank just completed in Waco. It will hold 15,000 gallons of water, and Cuevas said it is primarily used to moisten dust at construction sites and quarries. This is the first Holt Cat has made in Waco, though it has produced others in San Antonio, where it is headquartered.

William K. Holt founded the company in 1933. He was the son of Benjamin Holt, "who in 1904 developed the first successful track-type tractor which he named the 'Caterpillar,'" according to the company website. Holt Manufacturing Co. merged with a competitor in 1925 to form what is now Caterpillar Inc., the global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment that reported $51 billion in sales and revenue last year.

The Holt Cat dealer and servicer employs 3,500 people systemwide and is owned by fifth generation family leaders.

Holt Cat's Jay Eisenbarth led tours and answered questions Thursday. He said about 55 people work in the building where hulking Cat machines go for examination and repair, a process that could last 10 to 16 weeks. Technicians disassemble the units piece by piece, scouting for flaws or problem areas. Some use wrenches, others apply more sophisticated methods. At one stop, a machine uses an electric current to spot cracks not visible to the naked eye.

At present, the rebuild area works a single shift, many employees arriving at 6 a.m. and leaving at 6 p.m. weekdays. Holt Cat is hiring and hopes to fill several positions by year's end, Eisenbarth said. Technicians make at least $16 an hour to start, with most earning $18 to $22 shortly thereafter.

Eisenbarth said Holt Cat makes on-site nearly every part it needs to overhaul or repair equipment, motors being the only exception. The facility produces 4,300 to 4,500 hoses annually, those parts among the simplest in the pecking order that includes bearings, gears and harnesses, he said. Crews routinely rebuild transmissions and perform cab repairs.

"We probably have 15 to 16 jobs going at any one time," Eisenbarth said.

He said Holt Cat and other dealers sell used equipment, a crucial element to business owners just getting started. Companies that purchase or lease Cat equipment may bring machines in for routine maintenance. Rarely is the patient too far gone to be revived, Eisenbarth said. That decision, though, rests with the owner and operator, not with Holt Cat.

Other repair and maintenance shops exist in the Holt Cat footprint, but Waco's version accepts equipment larger than others can accommodate.

A final stage to the repair and maintenance process includes pressure checks and eight hours of actual running time "to work out any bugs," Eisenbarth said.

The complex employs more than 100 people carrying out its various functions, still fewer than the 200 jobs lost when Cat left town.

But Eisenbarth said hiring will continue into the future.