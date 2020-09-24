Home construction threatened, home sales brisk as Waco economy improves

More than 1,000 homes, 1,130, to be exact, were sold in Greater Waco during June, July and August, a record for that three-month stretch. The average price of homes sold in August soared almost 18%, to $256,906, compared with the $218,114 recorded the same month last year.

Like much of Texas, Waco suffers from an inventory shortage. Its stockpile stands at only 2.2 months, meaning if home sales continued at the current pace with no new listings, all available homes would be gone in about two months.

“While sales surged during the summer, the number of new listings hitting the market has not matched that recovery, worsening the state’s housing shortages, particularly for homes priced less than $300,000,” Texas A&M Real Estate Center research economist Louis Torres said in a Real Estate Center news post. “This mismatch has pulled the months of inventory to record lows of fewer than 2.5 months.”

Another industry trend could aggravate the shortage of homes.

The rising cost of building materials threatens to stymie home construction, said David Brennan, a senior vice president with the First National Bank of Central Texas, during a Zoom meeting Thursday to discuss Ingham’s findings.