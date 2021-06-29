Home decor emporium Central Goods to open on Franklin Avenue

Kate Rogon hit the sweet spot when she opened The Sweet Station at Eighth Street and Webster Avenue, peddling candy and soda pop to the thousands passing by daily to and from Magnolia Market at the Silos.

Now she has set her sights on vintage clothing and antiques, with the opening this week of Central Goods, a new marketplace at 1701 Franklin Ave.

About 20 vendors will offer home decor, vintage clothing, porcelain signs and antique furniture spread over 7,500 square feet in the former Gradel Printing building.

A soft opening is scheduled Thursday, said Rogon, who this week finds herself in the throes of final preparation for the unveiling.

"We began considering locations two years ago, but other buildings were not big enough or did not have the right layout, so we stopped looking," Rogon said. "If the right place popped up, fine. If not, it wasn't in the cards."

Eventually, David Gradel made his place available, and Rogon signed a five-year lease hoping that extensions await Central Goods. Rogon said she had noticed for-lease signs on the premises, and contacted a good friend, Kelly Realtors' agent Colt Kelly, who made the deal happen.