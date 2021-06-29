Home decor emporium Central Goods to open on Franklin Avenue

Kate Rogon hit the sweet spot when she opened The Sweet Station at Eighth Street and Webster Avenue, peddling candy and soda pop to the thousands passing by daily to and from Magnolia Market at the Silos.
Now she has set her sights on vintage clothing and antiques, with the opening this week of Central Goods, a new marketplace at 1701 Franklin Ave.
About 20 vendors will offer home decor, vintage clothing, porcelain signs and antique furniture spread over 7,500 square feet in the former Gradel Printing building.
A soft opening is scheduled Thursday, said Rogon, who this week finds herself in the throes of final preparation for the unveiling.
"We began considering locations two years ago, but other buildings were not big enough or did not have the right layout, so we stopped looking," Rogon said. "If the right place popped up, fine. If not, it wasn't in the cards."
Eventually, David Gradel made his place available, and Rogon signed a five-year lease hoping that extensions await Central Goods. Rogon said she had noticed for-lease signs on the premises, and contacted a good friend, Kelly Realtors' agent Colt Kelly, who made the deal happen.
"We want it to become a downtown destination," said Rogon, who signed deals with serious collectors from Waco, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and Clifton. "For them, this is not a hobby. They are not trying to get rid of garage sale stuff. Many have dug their heels into creating their own business."
She priced space at $2.50 per square foot, viewing that as competitive.
Karen Bethke-Briggs, proprietor of ABC Antiques in Robinson, laughingly confessed during an interview she has a serious addiction to antique collecting, one that began taking hold during antiquing trips with her mom and dad, later with her husband. She gratefully accepted an invitation to broaden her customer base by setting up shop at Central Goods.
"It should be fun," she said. "Downtown is a different vibe."
Rogon said those renting space in Central Goods need only ensure their booths are stocked. She and her staff will oversee operations and sales.
"Some vendors have full-time jobs," said Rogon. "Life happens."
Carla Pendergraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center and tracks tourism, said she welcomes another shop near downtown.
"Shopping ranks high on the things visitors like to do in a destination," she said. "Visitors enjoy going to one place and visit multiple shops, where they can see a variety of merchandise that is not available in department stores. So this new vintage/antiques shopping mall will likely be very popular, especially being in downtown, where so many visitors already are going.
"The more choices visitors have, the more likely they will find they cannot do it all in one day," said Pendergraft, referencing hotel demand.
Spice Village, located in RiverSquare Center at Second Street and Mary Avenue, houses dozens of offbeat shops spread over multiple floors. The venue was heavily damaged by February's ice storm, and repairs and renovations continue. Spice Village has relocated temporarily to 924 Austin Ave., occupying about half the space it has at RiverSquare Center.
Visitors can be seen daily trying to enter Spice Village's permanent home at RiverSquare, then pausing to read news of its relocation. The Tribune-Herald has relocated from Ninth Street and Franklin Avenue to RiverSquare.
Rogon said vendors have spent the last several days loading merchandise into Central Goods, where only cosmetic improvements were needed.
"We've been getting tremendous feedback from the public," she added.