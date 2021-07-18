Home demand could rise with SpaceX's second McGregor plant

Greater Waco is filling up, and local homebuilders say they are sawing and caulking as fast as they can amid labor shortages, high materials prices and rainy weather.
SpaceX last week tossed more fuel on the fire, with CEO Elon Musk announcing his rocket-testing plant in McGregor soon would have company from a neighboring operation aimed at producing as many as 800 to 1,000 rocket engines annually.
All very interesting, say local builders, already pressed to keep up with demand as the local economy purrs despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and City Manager Bradley Ford starred in the June 24 edition of Texas CEO Magazine, discussing $400 million in economic development announcements last year and the prospects of 2021 proving even better.
But Meek knows challenges await. Home prices continue to shoot the moon. The average home sale price in May was $271,028, up from $233,212 in May a year ago, said Texas economist Karr Ingham, who prepares a monthly report on local economic performance.
"We're taking this very seriously," Meek said.
The Waco City Council on Tuesday will learn results of a staff-prepared housing study. He said he hopes they shed light on supply and inventory quality.
Meanwhile, Waco Planning Director Clint Peters said he and local real estate agents will meet publicly later this month to discuss the where and when of housing subdivisions proposed or taking shape locally.
Homebuilders are hardly standing still, surveying the landscape.
National powerhouse D.R. Horton "continues to build like crazy," said Kay Vinzant, executive officer for the Heart of Texas Builders Association. "It seems they have 25 to 30 starts every week."
The massive Park Meadows subdivision is growing on paper and on the ground. Conceived as a 1,500-lot project along Ritchie Road and its intersection with Warren Road, a Park Meadows South will bring 500 additional homes to the booming area, Peters said. D.R. Horton and Stylecraft are among contractors building homes there.
"I would guess more than half those lots are being built out," Peters said. "They are all in Waco, or they have requested to be annexed into Waco. A proposed annexation goes before the Waco Plan Commission July 27."
A master-planned development, The West End, is developer Ken Cooper's latest foray along the Highway 84 west of town. Cooper, a developer of the Hidden Valley subdivision, will join several local builders in placing 600 homes in close proximity to Val Verde Road, near the McGregor Executive Airport.
"I need it to quit raining. Oh, my goodness, I love the rain at the right time, but when you're trying to get a development done, trying to complete the street infrastructure?" Cooper said with a laugh. "The first phase is well underway, with water and sewer lines, streets on about half the development, curbs and gutters on the way. There is no question Waco is on the grow. The West End corridor is still very much in demand, so we're trying to take advantage of being at the right place at the right time with the right product."
Cooper said he has 52 lots in West End's first phase, most a half-acre in size. He said he sold about 85% to other custom builders in the Waco area, keeping a few lots for himself, about half of which already are under contract "to individuals wanting to build homes the next year or two."
He said homes in West End will be priced at $400,000 and up.
The SpaceX announcement represents good news, he said. He wondered aloud about the number of jobs the new rocket-building plant might create.
"Somebody across the table from me said a thousand. That sounds like a lot," Cooper said. "But there's is no question that with the new Amazon facility and other news from the industrial district, Waco is in good shape."
The existing SpaceX rocket-testing facility in McGregor employs about 500 people. But neither SpaceX nor McGregor officials have said how many the new production facility may employ, suggesting hundreds.
Asked if demand may prompt him to speed up the pace of developing West End, to consider launching Phase 2 immediately upon the completion of Phase 1, Cooper said, "There's a good chance of that. But I'm a fairly conservative fellow. I don't want to overextend. But demand is definitely there."
Another subdivision on Highway 84 between Waco and McGregor is Sun West Village. It is not fading into the sunset, Peters said.
"It had additional phases, and they're going forward with them. Changes in the layout go before the council next week," Peters said Friday.
The Parks, a subdivision on McGregor's outskirts, was the brainchild of local developer Ryan Lindsey. It covers an estimated 400 acres, and is probably the largest subdivision ever undertaken in McGregor, said Andrew Smith, executive director of the McGregor Economic Development Corp.
Lindsey could not be reached for comment. Chelsi Frazier, marketing manager for John Houston Homes, said the company has sold 28 of the 32 lots it acquired in Phase 1, and would consider acquiring more in future phases.
"I would take 10 more," said Scott Bland, with Jim Bland Construction, acknowledging his participation in The Parks. He said home construction along Highway 84 toward McGregor already is setting a blistering pace.
Jim Patterson, board president of the Heart of Texas Builders Association, said the original SpaceX rocket-testing plant that opened in 2003 altered the homebuying landscape. What a second plant will do is unimaginable.
"The nice thing about the Waco area is that, wherever you live, you can get to McGregor pretty quickly," said Patterson, who currently focuses on the Robinson market, building in the upscale Hunton Estates.
Patterson said demand is great, but market conditions are mixed.
"We're still in the same boat," he said. "Prices on lumber are coming down, but other things are starting to tighten. You can't get some products. You used to order windows and get them in four to six weeks. Now you have to order them 17-to-21-plus weeks out. Not just lumber, prices on everything have gone up: PVC, Romex (wiring). On a good note, interest rates are still low. People are remodeling, staying busy."