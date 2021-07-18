Home demand could rise with SpaceX's second McGregor plant

Homebuilders are hardly standing still, surveying the landscape.

National powerhouse D.R. Horton "continues to build like crazy," said Kay Vinzant, executive officer for the Heart of Texas Builders Association. "It seems they have 25 to 30 starts every week."

The massive Park Meadows subdivision is growing on paper and on the ground. Conceived as a 1,500-lot project along Ritchie Road and its intersection with Warren Road, a Park Meadows South will bring 500 additional homes to the booming area, Peters said. D.R. Horton and Stylecraft are among contractors building homes there.

"I would guess more than half those lots are being built out," Peters said. "They are all in Waco, or they have requested to be annexed into Waco. A proposed annexation goes before the Waco Plan Commission July 27."

A master-planned development, The West End, is developer Ken Cooper's latest foray along the Highway 84 west of town. Cooper, a developer of the Hidden Valley subdivision, will join several local builders in placing 600 homes in close proximity to Val Verde Road, near the McGregor Executive Airport.