Homestead Heritage entrepreneurs back out of downtown projects

“We purchased the land to provide additional, free and publicly accessible parking in downtown Waco,” said Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano.

An attraction proposed there called Heritage on Webster failed to take flight. It included plans for 12 short-term rental units, a pastry and coffee shop, and artisan retail space situated around a central courtyard. Backers requested $480,000 in Tax Increment Financing incentives to support the $3 million undertaking, but the Waco City Council voted 3-3 to reject the request.

The TIF Zone uses a portion of tax revenue from downtown properties to provide incentives for further development in the area. The Waco City Council has final say on TIF requests, and three members considering Heritage on Webster in February 2020 balked at more public funding for lodging.

Then-Councilman John Kinnaird, who also served as chairman of the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau, noted during that meeting that Waco’s hotel room count would increase 40% the next three years. Kinnaird first began raising issues with public funding for hotels when the council approved money for a more than $60 million AC Hotel by Marriott project.

Ground recently broke for the Marriott product that will include a high-rise hotel sporting 182 rooms, parking garage and retail center.