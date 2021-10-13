HOT Fair & Rodeo brings mixed bag to Waco economy

The fair represents a mixed bag for Griselda Vences, who owns the Bush's Chicken location at New Road and Bosque Boulevard, a site so near the action one can nearly smell the fair food and livestock.

"The fair people, those bringing rides, those selling stuff, the vendors, those are the new faces we usually see this time of year," Vences said. "But in our surrounding stores, our out-of-town stores, we see a decrease in business. Those customers are not in town. They are at the fair."

Vences said she and her family have ownership interest in franchised Bush's locations in Groesbeck, Temple, Lorena and Lacy Lakeview.

The Orscheln Farm and Home store at South Valley Mills Drive and the Interstate 35 frontage road is miles away from the fairgrounds. But manager Leslie Cline said kids with animals to pamper and showcase stopped there to buy blankets and substances to produce shiny coats.

Alan Ritchie said his 43-year old Ritchie's Western Wear is enjoying a good sales season, one that improved when the HOT Fair & Rodeo hit town.