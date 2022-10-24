Hotels, more restaurants planned near Waco's Cinemark movie theater

NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots at the multiphase development at New Road and Interstate 35.

A Dallas-based hotel developer has signed a deal on 6 acres directly behind the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater. It plans to develop two extended-stay hotels on 4.5 acres, while keeping the remaining 1.5 acres "for future development," said Austen Baldridge, senior vice president at NewQuest.

"The significance of this transaction is it brings another mixed-use element to our project," Baldridge said.

NewQuest launched the 143-acre development launched in 2019 and has already brought Cinemark, Topgolf and Main Event to the site.

The latest commitments come from Cotton Patch Cafe, which has signed to occupy 4,500 square feet in speculative space near the Cinemark entrance, NewQuest said in a news release.

Baldridge bagged ground leases with Whataburger and Black Rifle Coffee, both near the I-35 frontage road. Black Rifle Coffee has broken ground on a 1.16-acre pad, while Whataburger is awaiting permits to build on a 1.29-acre site, the company said in a release.

"We had a lot of interest in the six acres from the hospitality sector," Baldridge said. "It's an appealing location for hotels, both traditional and extended stay, because of the built-in amenities of entertainment, restaurants and retail."

Baldridge said NewQuest within 30 days will complete work on 26,500 square feet of speculative retail space spread over three buildings. Cotton Patch Cafe will lease an endcap within one building, said Baldridge. Cotton Patch Cafe operates another location on Bosque Boulevard, next to Target.

Baldridge did not return calls seeking further comment on the Dallas hotel developer, the brands the hotels would carry or their room counts.

He said in a statement that NewQuest remains committed to multiple uses, and is a step closer "with the upcoming addition of several hundred hotel rooms."

NewQuest earlier this year kicked off its housing component, striking deals to erect 850 units of build-to-rent homes and apartment buildings.

The Houston-based developer entered into an agreement with the city of Waco to build detention ponds and install sanitary sewer, water lines and wastewater infrastructure on the 143-acre site in exchange for a $5.3 million grant and sales tax rebates totaling 66% the first 10 years.

NewQuest owns a portfolio of more than 100 retail and mixed-use projects exceeding $2.3 billion in value, and provides leasing services to more than 12 million square feet of commercial space in Texas, Louisiana, Arizona and Georgia and "throughout the United States," said its news release.