Housing, inflation key points in Waco economic report

Strange is how a local real estate agent describes the Waco housing market. Rising interest rates have stalled some deals in the works, but a modest home she listed in Lacy Lakeview attracted 14 bidders and sold for $170,000, about $100,000 more than it would have fetched two years ago, the agent said.

"It's insane the amount of cash coming into this market," said Pam Hanson, with Coldwell Banker Apex Realtors, referencing out-of-state buyers who have sold houses back home and now wave green at sellers here. Hanson said the trend "is killing first-time homebuyers" watching prices skyrocket.

Hanson and other invited business leaders met Thursday to discuss trends and dissect the Greater Waco Economic Index, a monthly snapshot prepared by Amarillo-based economist Karr Ingham, who uses data dating to 2000. The First National Bank of Central Texas and Tribune-Herald sponsor the report presented by Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Vice President Kris Collins.

Given a raw score, the index improved to 147.3 in March from 146.6 in February, and left in its wake the 131.3 score in March last year.

Buying, selling and building homes dominated Thursday's session. Collins said the 322 homes that changed hands in March is the most in any March since Ingham began preparing his report. Through the first quarter, 846 homes sold in Greater Waco, a 16% year-over-year increase, Ingham reported.

Such demand drove the average home sale price in March to $290,478, a nearly 19% increase from the $245,093 in March a year ago. Homes valued at a collective $247 million were sold during 2022's first three months, a nearly 32% year-over-year increase, Ingham reported.

"Housing sales in the Waco metro market have been setting records each year since 2015, doing so again in 2021, and 2022 is off to a record start as well," he wrote.

Some might suggest the downside is that housing inventory is scraping the barrel's bottom at less than one month. That means at the current sales pace, all homes on the market would be snapped up in fewer than 30 days.

Nationally, a six-month inventory ensures a healthy balance between buyer and seller, meaning neither enjoys a competitive advantage. Hanson said such a balance is more accurately struck at three months in Greater Waco. Whatever the case, buyers have the upper hand locally.

Caritas Executive Director Ann Owen said she is seeing more requests than ever for housing-related assistance. Caritas is known for being a major food pantry serving Waco, but it also provides help with house payments in a pinch.

Even with the Federal Reserve raising its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, as it did this week, and mortgage rates on 30-year and 15-year notes increasing on Thursday, Coldwell Banker Apex's Hanson said she doubts drag on the local housing market will generate lower prices.

"I don't see home prices dropping," Hanson said. "They may level out, let supply catch up with demand, which is not a bad thing."

Homebuilders apparently plan to do what they can to address the inventory shortage, with Ingham reporting they secured 76 permits to build in March, beating the previous March record of 70 in 2019. And 215 permits were issued during the first quarter, the first ever first quarter eclipsing 200.

Ingham said inflation continues to raise concern, even in Waco.

"The rate of year-over-year increase in the Consumer Price Index for all items in the southern region of the US surpassed 9% in March at 9.1%, while the southern region CPI minus food and energy (the so-called "core" CPI) increased at a 7.1% year-over-year rate in March," Ingham wrote in his report.

He said the Waco economy is growing at "rates that were previously unimaginable." Ingham said smart money would suggest moderated growth going forward.

High points in the report include retail spending that reached $355 million in March, up 13% from March last year. Spending figures reflect sales in January reported to the Texas Comptroller's Office in February. Spending during the first quarter topped $1.26 billion, an 18% year-over-year jump.

These spending figures are inflation-adjusted, Ingham said in his report.

Spending on new and used automobiles hit $83 million in March, a 10% year-over-year increase, and a record. Ingham said the rate of increase for the new-and-used vehicle component of the consumer price index declined in March from February, indicating prices may have peaked that month.

Permits to build non-residential structures such as retail or industrial buildings were valued at $61.5 million in March, which Ingham called "impressive," but still nearly 50% below the $121 million in March last year.

Waco's jobless rate fell to 3.4% in March, matching the percentage of March 2019, not long before COVID-19's most aggressive assault. Collins said the region has created 7,900 new jobs since March last year.

Hotel and motel revenues were flying high in recent months as the public lost their fear of traveling and congregating. But lodging-related spending "is returning to earth," as Ingham phrased it. He blamed inflation, saying it "turned a slight nominal decline into a nearly 18% rate of year-over-year decline in March, though the year-to-date total is up by 35% compared to the first quarter 2021 thanks to strong numbers in January and February."

