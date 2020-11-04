Housing market continues to set records in Waco as economic index inches down

With Californians, retirees and empty-nesters flocking to Central Texas, home sales continue to set records and brisk construction cannot keep pace with demand, according to a West Texas economist who tracks local trends.

For the first time ever, more than 1,000 homes were sold during a quarter in Greater Waco, as 1,033 changed hands during the three months ending Sept. 30, Amarillo-based Karr Ingham reported. He compiles the Greater Waco Economic Index for the Tribune-Herald and First National Bank of Central Texas using data dating to 2000.

“The September monthly total was a record for the month as well, and the year-to-date sales total is also the highest on record, and is up by over 5% compared to the first nine months of 2019,” Ingham wrote.

Waco residential real estate specialist Trish Griffin, with Kelly Realtors, said she has been busy all summer, but the market could purr even louder if there were more homes available for less than $350,000. She said home demand is rampant, mentioning her experience with listing a property priced in the neighborhood of $200,000. She said showings “were back-to-back,” and she received seven offers over a period of two days.

Prospects from California, Nevada and Oregon, and from elsewhere in Texas, are showing interest in the local housing market, Griffin said.