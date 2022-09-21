I-35 crossings in Waco project getting closer to completion

Cheryl Ballou said motorists bent on buying baked goods at Collin Street Bakery in Waco occasionally arrived in a mood only cookies and fruitcake could improve during the $341 million widening of Interstate 35.

The project began in April 2019, and transportation officials have said workers may place a bow on the endeavor Dec. 21, delivering a Christmas present to Greater Waco and motorists enjoying life with fewer detours and traffic cones.

With the new main interstate lanes fully open for about a month, new progress is emerging on the access roads and at crossings. A closure earlier in the week let workers bring the Highway 84 crossing closer to its final form. Traffic has been flowing both east and west across the interstate at Fourth and Fifth streets. The underpass and street connections at 11th Street is expected to be done by next month. Recent utility work by Oncor has required crews to close the 11th Street turnaround, officials said.

Ballou at Collin Street Bakery, like others with businesses along I-35 between Bellmead and near Baylor University, is relieved to see traffic moving unabated on the highway just outside the store south of Highway 84. The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor, Webber LLC, announced last month they had opened all the new main lanes to traffic between North Loop 340 and South 12th Street. The news brought a sigh of relief that echoed across Central Texas.

Until that magic moment, "we heard constant complaining," Ballou said. Ballou said she understood the aggravation, and the temptation some must have felt to keep on driving, putting the bakery behind them.

Ballou said with the main lanes and a primary exit for the store open, Collin Street Bakery has enjoyed a 35% to 40% jump in business the past two weeks, most driven by the interstate as the bakery "is practically a tourist attraction."

"We were thrilled, of course, when all four I-35 lanes north and south were fully opened in early August," said Baylor University spokesperson Lori Fogleman, a member of TxDOT's I-35 steering committee, who responded to questions via email. "We are now in the fifth week of the semester and have noticed improved traffic flow around the university, even last weekend as we welcomed thousands of visitors to campus for Family Weekend."

She said stop signs at I-35 and University Parks Drive have been duly noted.

"Congestion occurs during mainly peak hours, such as the lunch hour or around 5 p.m.," she said. "The four-way stops may take a little more time to get through during those times, but otherwise, traffic moves rather well."

Fogleman said construction along frontage roads remains challenging.

"But we have been quite resilient and creative in our alternate routes from campus over the three-plus years of construction," she said. "Once the frontage roads, side streets, sidewalks and ADA pedestrian signals are in place and functional, it will be a friendlier and more mobile area for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists, a main objective of the entire project."

Twisted Root Burger Co. might be viewed as the ultimate survivor in all this. Its location at 801 S. Second St. has placed it in the midst of roadwork along I-35 and University Parks Drive, and construction of a SpringHill Suites by Marriott nearby.

"We've stayed busy. Customers have found a way to get in and out," manager on duty Christina Crew said by phone Wednesday.

She said Twisted Root closed for a time early in the COVID-19 pandemic, joining other restaurants facing that situation, but has not bowed to construction.

She said especially with Baylor back in session right across I-35, Twisted Root expects to serve thousands of customers over the weekend.

The West Bay commercial development hugging Interstate 35 near South 10th and South 11th streets may live up to its potential now that work on I-35 is winding down, KM Realty agent Nick Lovitt said. His company, based in Houston but with a Dallas office, acquired space at 922 S. 10th St. and 1011 S. 11th St. in May.

New tenants that have opened or soon will after space build-out include Crumbl Cookies, Athletico Physical Therapy, Firewater Liquor and Lavish Slumbers. Lovitt said KM Realty still has about 8,000 square feet available.