Insulation maker to share McGregor industrial park with SpaceX, hire 161

The park already has SpaceX's attention, the aerospace company owned by Elon Musk leasing about 4,300 acres there. It employs almost 580 people who test rocket engines, and recently announced a $150 million expansion and the hiring of about 400 people to build rockets.

"Knauf's geographic footprint will be about 160 acres, give or take," said Andrew Smith, McGregor Economic Development's executive director.

He said landing Knauf took a team effort, including contributions "from just about everybody in the region because these projects don't happen overnight."

Smith said Knauf will receive incentives, though he did not discuss specifics.

"For McGregor, every kind of incentive deal is tailored to the project," Smith said. "It has to make sense for the prospect but also for the stakeholders, the taxing entities, the community. We want companies that want to be good partners, with no pollution and a willingness to hire people in the area."

He said Knauf built its reputation in the construction industry, "and Texas and Central Texas are kind of booming in that area. Residents are moving in, houses are being constructed. The plant has a strong market right here."