Job growth in Waco wiping out COVID-19 losses

Alfred Solano, president of the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said he is encouraged seeing people willing to get on with their lives. He said COVID-19 has disproportionately affected the Hispanic population, causing health concerns and "until recently basically shutting us down." He said he saw about 30 people in a checkout line during a visit to Marshalls.

The past 18 months have been a roller coaster ride, said Ross Harris, who owns The Bear Mountain bicycle shop and outdoor store on West Waco Drive. Demand for bikes and camping gear surged as the public battled cabin fever, but product shortages and delivery issues spoiled the view.

"We're starting to look like a bike shop again, with bicycles on display, but price increases are rolling in," Harris said. "Now we're dealing with a shortage of raw materials. So much aluminum is used to build bikes that we've been advised there may be a shortage of tent poles this year."

Automobile spending apparently has no brakes, reaching $70 million in September, an almost 27% increase from September last year. Year-to-date, buyers have shelled out $632 million on vehicles, a 16% year-over-year jump.