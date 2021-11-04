Job growth in Waco wiping out COVID-19 losses

Retailers in Waco, looking forward to brisk holiday sales, can relish the pace local shoppers already are setting. One can almost hear Santa warming up his sled, as retail spending year-to-date exceeds $3.3 billion, a 15% increase through September compared with pandemic-hampered 2020.
Spending finds itself among several bright lights in economist Karr Ingham's latest Greater Waco Economic Index released Thursday. Ingham contracts with the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald to track local trends in housing, spending, hotel stays and employment. The GWEI raw score improved to a record 141.9 in September, continuing what Ingham calls Waco's remarkable recovery from COVID-19-induced doldrums.
Kris Collins, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's industry recruiter, shared Ingham's findings with invited business leaders convening Thursday via Zoom. She said Waco was the first Metropolitan Statistical Area in Texas to fully rebound from coronavirus-related job losses. She also quoted Waco City Manager Bradley Ford to the effect Waco's hotel occupancy rate reached nearly 80% in October, "which is phenomenal, making us the leader in the state of Texas."
The biggest Grinch on the horizon is reclining on shipping containers. Goods destined for store shelves remain in flux. Some industry experts suggest shopping and buying early to avoid heartbreak on Christmas morning.
Alfred Solano, president of the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said he is encouraged seeing people willing to get on with their lives. He said COVID-19 has disproportionately affected the Hispanic population, causing health concerns and "until recently basically shutting us down." He said he saw about 30 people in a checkout line during a visit to Marshalls.
The past 18 months have been a roller coaster ride, said Ross Harris, who owns The Bear Mountain bicycle shop and outdoor store on West Waco Drive. Demand for bikes and camping gear surged as the public battled cabin fever, but product shortages and delivery issues spoiled the view.
"We're starting to look like a bike shop again, with bicycles on display, but price increases are rolling in," Harris said. "Now we're dealing with a shortage of raw materials. So much aluminum is used to build bikes that we've been advised there may be a shortage of tent poles this year."
Automobile spending apparently has no brakes, reaching $70 million in September, an almost 27% increase from September last year. Year-to-date, buyers have shelled out $632 million on vehicles, a 16% year-over-year jump.
"These numbers would be even more impressive if not for the abnormally high rates of inflation, in the auto sales sector in particular," Ingham wrote in his report. "The raw September total was up by nearly 39% year-over-year, but the inflation-adjusted September spending total was up by only 26.5%."
The lodging industry continues to make up for lost revenue. Hotel and motel receipts topped $6.6 million in September, swamping the $3.9 million a year earlier. The $53 million in revenue this calendar year through September represents nearly a doubling of the $27 million last year.
The housing sector remains hot, mirroring last year in many ways. Existing home sales totaled 296 in September, up from 295 last year. Builders secured permits to build 533 homes through September, down fractionally from 537 through September last year. But home prices seemingly are not bound by the past. The year-to-date average of $272,187 is nearly 15% more than last year, according to Ingham and the Waco Multiple Listing Service.
An average 124,400 people have held jobs this year in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes McLennan and Falls counties. That is 3.5% more than the year-to-date average through September last year.
The jobless rate in September fell to 4.3%, exactly what it was in September 2000, which Ingham uses as his base year in calculating the GWEI.
Permits issued in September for general construction projects were valued at $74.3 million, a 273% increase from the same month last year. Ingham said last month's total, a record for September, is due in part to $30 million in commercial permits being issued. Year-to-date, permit valuations are up by more than 67% over last year, and are the second-highest on record through the first nine months.