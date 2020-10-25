Job training for Waco 18-24-year-olds part of new Prosper initiatives

ZinkPower has announced it will create about 100 jobs locally.

Prosper Waco's new workforce initiative will include several approaches to meeting the needs of business and industry, Whitley said. It will work with clients to customize training if necessary, and offer rapid response to employment needs, with some programs lasting fewer than six weeks.

She also envisions a pre-apprenticeship track, with instruction and hands-on learning lasting six months to a year. She said labor unions have proved useful in supplying information about industry needs.

Finally, she said, the program could serve as a pipeline for those wanting to pursue an associate's degree or the four-year college route.

"All career paths do not have to involve four years. We want to be that bridge, part of that post secondary journey toward a good fit for folks wanting to make a family sustaining wage," Whitley said.

March, like Whitley, said manufacturing likely gets top billing.

"One of the first things we hope to offer is a certificate program in manufacturing," March said. "We know of industries moving to town, and pretty soon we'll be having conversations with them. They will have job needs, and most have specific ways of doing things."