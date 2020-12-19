Jobless rate climbs in Texas, Waco during November

"But it is still a recovery," Ingham said. "The Waco economy has done very well since being hammered earlier in the year. It lost more than 11,000 jobs, but had gained approximately 10,900 of those back. This November spike reflects volatility as the economy tries to regain its footing."

Ingham said a clearer picture should emerge in February, when the Texas Workforce Commission completes its annual revision process.

Waco-based economist Ray Perryman said in an email response to questions that November numbers reflect an uneven pattern of recovery that is to be expected "as the timing of businesses opening and closing and people leaving and re-entering the workforce changes month to month."

He said Texas added 61,000 jobs in November, more than any other state.

"However, the labor force grew even more, pushing up the number of unemployed and, therefore, the unemployment rate," Perryman wrote. "That is not necessarily a bad sign, as it indicates more people are seeking to return to the workforce. Texas employment remains well below pre-pandemic levels, and this November's jobs estimate is 474,200 below last November."