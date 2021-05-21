Jobless rate continues to fall in Waco

"With the aging of baby boomers, labor shortages are likely throughout the decade and beyond. There are also skills mismatches and safety concerns among some workers," Perryman said. "While the evidence suggests the numbers are relatively small, there could be some workers staying on the sidelines due to the extra unemployment benefits which have been available."

But Perryman reminded that those benefits are on the way out.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic effective June 25.

This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.

"The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state," Abbott said. "According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the number of job openings in Texas is almost identical to the number of Texans who are receiving unemployment benefits.