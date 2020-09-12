Joe Barrow named new chairman of First National Bank of Central Texas

Veteran local banker Joe Barrow will become chairman and CEO of First National Bank of Central Texas, succeeding his mentor, Monte Hulse.

Other leadership moves at the historic bank include Sloan Kuehl becoming president and chief lending officer, according to a news release.

The current president, Randy Crawford, will retire sometime next year but will assist with the transition and remain on the bank board.

Barrow and Kuehl take their new posts effective Jan. 1, 2021.

“I hired both of them right out of college, their first job,” said Hulse in the release. “This has been particularly gratifying for me to see their growth and development through the years. Joe and Sloan are good leaders and good bankers. Equally important is their high character and integrity.

“The bank is in good hands,” said Hulse, who will remain on the bank’s board and continue as chairman and president of FCT Bancshares, which owns 100% of the First National Bank of Central Texas.