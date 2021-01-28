L3Harris in Waco gets $668 million Air Force contract for more work on C-130s

The L3Harris Technologies plant in Waco has won a $668 million contract to keep the military's workhorse plane, the C-130, in peak flying condition.
The United States Air Force this week confirmed a deal with L3Harris to maintain and upgrade C-130H Hercules aircraft and C-130J Super Hercules planes that haul troops and cargo using remote airfields. The L3Harris facility at Texas State Technical College airport, boasting a 1.1-million-square-foot modification center, has become a military favorite.
This deal is less than two years removed from a $499 million U.S. Air Force contract to upgrade avionics for almost 180 C-130 aircraft in Waco. At that time, before L3 merged with Harris Technologies, layoffs plagued Waco L3 operations, and full-time employment had slipped by several hundred to about 750, though L3 had private contractors on-site at any given time. L3Harris also won a Navy contract last summer for maintenance on a handful of KC-130 variants used in aerial refueling.
L3Harris Technologies now employs about 850 in Waco and is advertising on its website to fill positions, with aircraft mechanics and electricians in demand, spokesperson Marcella Thompson said.
"We expect this contract to sustain many jobs over the next five years, including a combination of existing employees and new hires," Thompson said.
The $668 million Air Force deal is an "indefinite contract," meaning there is no set number of C-130 planes scheduled to fly into Waco, but the facility is likely to see eight this year, she said.
"The maintenance period will be determined by individual USAF requirements and the condition of each aircraft, upon receipt, which could include anything from simple maintenance, heavy maintenance, repair or paint services," Thompson said. "Most programmed depot maintenance aircraft will be here for about six months, but it depends on the work required for each aircraft."
The contract runs through November 2025, she said.
Planes bound for Waco under this contract are C-130 Hercules and Super Hercules models, the latest manifestations of an aircraft around since the 1950s and the Korean War. It has been heavily used to haul troops and supplies to remote battle sites and scenes of natural disaster.
The latest variant of the plane has racked up 1.7 million flight hours, and 400 examples have been delivered to users in 18 countries, according to maker Lockheed Martin.
"It isn't a show horse. It's a workhorse that's in operation around the world, flying in every environment and mission scenario required every day and everywhere," the company's website states.
A press release on the new contract touts L3Harris Technologies' facilities in Waco, including its half-dozen hangars with massive doors. A remnant of James Connally Air Force Base, its main runway is 8,600 feet long, nearly 30 football fields.
"Our extensive C-130 experience, skilled personnel and expansive hangar capacity provide a ready solution to assist the Air Force in maintaining its fleet readiness," Sean Stackley, president of L3Harris Technologies' Integrated Mission Systems unit, which includes operations in Waco, is quoted as saying in the press release.
L3Harris is scheduled to release fourth-quarter financial results Friday.
The Florida-based company enjoys about $18 billion in annual revenue, employs 48,000 and serves customers in more than 100 counties, according to its website.