L3Harris in Waco gets $668 million Air Force contract for more work on C-130s

"We expect this contract to sustain many jobs over the next five years, including a combination of existing employees and new hires," Thompson said.

The $668 million Air Force deal is an "indefinite contract," meaning there is no set number of C-130 planes scheduled to fly into Waco, but the facility is likely to see eight this year, she said.

"The maintenance period will be determined by individual USAF requirements and the condition of each aircraft, upon receipt, which could include anything from simple maintenance, heavy maintenance, repair or paint services," Thompson said. "Most programmed depot maintenance aircraft will be here for about six months, but it depends on the work required for each aircraft."

The contract runs through November 2025, she said.

Planes bound for Waco under this contract are C-130 Hercules and Super Hercules models, the latest manifestations of an aircraft around since the 1950s and the Korean War. It has been heavily used to haul troops and supplies to remote battle sites and scenes of natural disaster.

The latest variant of the plane has racked up 1.7 million flight hours, and 400 examples have been delivered to users in 18 countries, according to maker Lockheed Martin.