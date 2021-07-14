Large company eyeing McGregor industrial park that recently landed second SpaceX operation

Still glowing from news SpaceX will build a second rocket-related facility in its industrial park, McGregor reportedly is in the running as a new location for another large company considering locations in Texas and Oklahoma.

McGregor has a 9,600-acre industrial park that easily could accommodate such a development. Elon Musk’s SpaceX has leased land there since 2003, testing rocket engines that have powered manned spaceflight and supply runs to the International Space Station, and sent satellites into orbit for a range of customers.

Musk tweeted over the weekend that a new McGregor facility would produce 800 to 1,000 rocket engines per year. The initiative would create hundreds of jobs at SpaceX in McGregor, where the company already employs about 500, according to sources. McGregor Mayor Jim Hering told the Tribune-Herald he would not be surprised if production starts by year’s end.

Hering, though, declined to get specific Wednesday when asked about reports of another prospect possibly considering McGregor for a manufacturing facility.