Large company eyeing McGregor industrial park that recently landed second SpaceX operation

Still glowing from news SpaceX will build a second rocket-related facility in its industrial park, McGregor reportedly is in the running as a new location for another large company considering locations in Texas and Oklahoma.
McGregor has a 9,600-acre industrial park that easily could accommodate such a development. Elon Musk’s SpaceX has leased land there since 2003, testing rocket engines that have powered manned spaceflight and supply runs to the International Space Station, and sent satellites into orbit for a range of customers.
Musk tweeted over the weekend that a new McGregor facility would produce 800 to 1,000 rocket engines per year. The initiative would create hundreds of jobs at SpaceX in McGregor, where the company already employs about 500, according to sources. McGregor Mayor Jim Hering told the Tribune-Herald he would not be surprised if production starts by year’s end.
Hering, though, declined to get specific Wednesday when asked about reports of another prospect possibly considering McGregor for a manufacturing facility.
“It’s still at a stage … where we’re a long way from getting out details,” Hering said by phone. “The council has been meeting about it in executive session, but I certainly don’t feel that I or anybody else could comment at this time. There is a big company interested in McGregor, and we’re interested as well. Is it manufacturing? Yes and no. That would take some explaining, but that’s not something we would want to get into.”
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton also kept his cards close to the vest. He said a confidentiality agreement prevents his revealing information.
“There is a lot of high quality property in that area (McGregor), so it shouldn’t surprise anybody there’s interest in it,” said Felton, who serves on the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. board that weighs the merits of industrial prospects and considers incentive packages.
Felton said Texas and Oklahoma constantly clash in pursuing industry.
“No matter what project it is, it seems Oklahoma has a deal out there,” Felton said. “They have land, and they’re one of our big competitors, especially the Tulsa area. They are hard drivers, tough to compete with.
“Prospects first must decide who they want to be close to. Do they want to be in the South or Southwest? Do they need access to a port? Austin and Dallas have what we have here, but they’re so crowded it could take you an hour just to get out of town. I can’t talk specifically about any one deal, but lookers like a lot of the Waco-area industrial sites.”
Oklahoma last month prevailed over Texas in landing an electric car plant that California-based Canoo will build in Pryor, Oklahoma, about a 45-minute drive from Tulsa. The plant is expected to employ up to 2,000 people on a 400-acre site, and start production in 2023.
Last year, the roles were reversed. Musk chose Austin over Oklahoma to build the new Tesla Cybertruck pickup and the Tesla semi-truck. The Tesla plant will cover 2,100 acres and employ 5,000 people, The Associated Press reported.
Kris Collins, industry recruiter for the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, declined comment about any McGregor project in the works, other than saying the community’s pipeline of prospects is steadily flowing.
McGregor Vision 2030, a comprehensive development plan adopted by city leaders after community input, specifically mentions attracting a second major tenant to the industrial park as a top priority.
Andrew Smith, executive director of McGregor’s economic development office, said a 2,200-acre chunk of the park has achieved “Super Park” status, meaning it meets criteria relating to land available for development, water and natural gas availability, and proximity to rail and interstate travel.
“We’ve already done the pre-engineering a prospect may want,” Smith said.
A 1,000-acre tract within that 2,200 has been designated a mega-site, meaning it has even more to offer developers, according to McGregor officials.
That 2,200-acre site is not within the acreage SpaceX leases.
“Having this designation means we could handle a very large single project,” Smith said. “SpaceX? No, I’m talking bigger. We’re always marketing the site. Elon’s companies are in the midst of massive growth. As you can see with Tesla in Austin, you never know what’s going to come down the pike. Once you get announcement like this (SpaceX), it builds synergy. Just look at the past five years in Greater Waco. Growth has been phenomenal.”