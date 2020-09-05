Liquor store planned in North Waco attracts opposition

Grassroots Community Development's offices are about a block away from the new development.

"The neighborhood was very grateful for what Mission Waco did. Now, to get a liquor store just a few blocks away, it's like a gut punch," Caballero said.

Viraj Gupta, a Greater Waco resident developing the center, said he wants to assure residents he has the neighborhood's best interest at heart.

"I don't know what that other liquor store looked like. Our vision is something clean and low in crime. There are some pretty high quality security cameras all over the facility, more than 60 cameras in and out," Gupta said. "Security and safety will be our prime focus, plus top-notch customer service.

"We're not wanting to encourage any kind of ghetto business or drug activities," said Gupta, 47. "We come from good families. When the businesses are up and running, I'd like my customers to be interviewed, to be asked what they think about it. It's something we will take pride in."

Gupta said he is a foundryman, or metal worker, by profession. He and his business partner have dabbled in real estate and other ventures.