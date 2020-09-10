Luby's to go, Fuddruckers to remain in Waco amid corporate shakeup

He has spent eight years at Luby's in Bellmead.

"Yes, they are going to liquidate, but they have to find people to buy what they're liquidating," Rossow said. "Until they actually tell us we're closed, we will continue to do our job and go home. It's the same everywhere, a sign of the times. I talk to other operators, other restaurants, and they're in the same boat, primarily due to COVID-19. We rope off tables, place things on tables or take tables out to ensure everybody is 6 feet apart."

He said almost 50 people are employed at Luby's in Bellmead.

Luby's also sells some favorite dishes, including macaroni and cheese and fried fish, in frozen food aisles at local grocery stores.

"The assets to be sold include operating divisions Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers, and the Company’s Culinary Contract Services business, as well as the Company’s real estate," according to a Luby's Inc. press release.

The company estimates it would use proceeds of the same to distribute between $92 million and $123 million in cash to stockholders, or $3 to $4 per share, after fulfilling other financial obligations, according to the press release. Luby's Inc. has $57.3 million in long-term debt and $22.8 million in lease liabilities, according to its latest financial filings.