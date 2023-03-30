A new headquarters in downtown Waco is a signal that the Magnolia is sinking even deeper roots in its hometown, Chip and Joanna Gaines told a crowd of community leaders at a dedication Thursday.

The couple, dressed in jeans and boots, voiced their love for Waco at the entrance of the remodeled Tribune-Herald building, which has been painted gleaming white and thoroughly remodeled for the company's administrative offices, design studios, test kitchen and publications.

"What we're doing is putting a stake in the ground here in Waco, Texas, in downtown Waco, with the Magnolia headquarters," Joanna Gaines told the crowd. "We're saying we believe in this city, we believe in this beautiful community and we believe in the hope that is to come."

The couple is known for turning a tiny Waco home decor shop and a home remodeling business into a global brand. That brand includes the Magnolia Network, Magnolia Journal, and Target-based Hand and Hearth product line, not to mention short-term rentals, the Waco Castle and the nearby retail juggernaut, Magnolia Market at the Silos.

Bloomberg News reported last month that the Gaineses were exploring the sale of a minority stake in the company. But Joanna Gaines on Thursday stressed the couple's ongoing commitment to the town where she grew up as the daughter of a tire shop owner.

"We were really intentional about wanting to place our headequarters here in downtown Waco," Gaines said. "We love the city, we love being close to the Silos. ... We've really encouraged our employees and our staff to open their eyes and their ears to what's happening to the the pulse of this city. Where is the need, where can we help? How can we partner and lock arms with those who are already doing amazing work, and help them get there quicker, faster, stronger?"

The renovation of the former Tribune-Herald building at 900 Franklin Avenue adds some 225 employees to downtown Waco, mostly drawn from former offices on Bosque Boulevard and Imperial Drive in West Waco.

Magnolia already has a sizeable footprint in downtown, where projects include the renovation of the former Karem Shrine building on Washington Avenue for a boutique hotel, as well as the two-block Silos attraction, created out of the remnants of the old Brazos Cotton Oil Co.

The Gaineses' approach to the 1950 Tribune-Herald building followed the same playbook as those projects, updating a faded landmark with sleek modern touches while paying homage to its past.

The renovation, which early on was estimated to cost $21 million, received about $4.5 million in local and state incentives, including $2.6 million in downtown tax increment funds, $1.25 million from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. and $625,000 from the Texas Enterprise Zone Program.

Joanna Gaines added the Tribune-Herald to the project's thank-you list, which also included the city of Waco and the design and construction teams.

"We don't take lightly the magnitude of the history that has happened in the walls of this building," she said. "And I think one of the biggest things for us as we started to think about the design of this new space for Magnolia is, how do we retell that story that was already told so well, how do we honor the history of the Trib here? ... You really paved the way for storytelling here in Waco, Texas. Our hope is that we make you proud for the stories that we are now going to tell out of this building."

The Tribune-Herald moved out of the 110,000-square-foot building in spring 2021, more than a decade after printing operations were outsourced, leaving the building underused.

In his remarks, Mayor Dillon Meek called the Magnolia story "incredible" and listed its benefits to Waco: Jobs, a major tourist destination, "an international city PR campaign no town could ever pay for," and the philanthropy of the Magnolia Foundation.

The foundation gave away about $5 million in 2019, according to the most recent Form 990 filing with the IRS, with beneficiaries including The Cove center for homeless youth, Compassion Ministries and Restoration Gateway.

Meek quoted a paraphrased version of Isaiah 58, which says of those who help the homeless and hungry: "You'll be known as those who can fix anything, restore old ruins, rebuild and renovate, make the community livable again."

Meek helped Chip Gaines cut a massive red ribbon with a comically small pair of scissors, to the applause of the crowd.

"The message for us this morning is simple," Gaines said in his off-the-cuff remarks to the crowd. "We want to tell the story that brings people hope and joy and optimism and excitement about the future. I think we've got plenty of stories that give us the opposite perspective.

"We could not be more honored than to be mixing into this fixer upper," he added.