After years of fixing up houses for others to live in and buildings where others can shop and dine, Magnolia is moving into a space it can call home.

The lifestyle company headed and founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines is finishing its move into its new centralized headquarters this month with a Thursday morning ribbon-cutting formally acknowledging what many Magnolia employees have known for several weeks: The building is open for business.

Magnolia business, that is. Unlike other Magnolia properties designed for shoppers, guests or diners, the building at 900 Franklin Ave. is not open to the general public outside of those with business with Magnolia executives and employees.

The white-painted structure that now houses headquarters operations with room for up to 225 employees started in 1950 as the red-bricked Waco Tribune-Herald complex. For seven decades until the newspaper's move to River Square Center, the structure housed the newspaper's printing, distribution, newsgathering and advertising functions, with employment at times topping 200.

The advantages of a downtown Waco location for the Tribune-Herald also worked for Magnolia, enabling the company to consolidate its operational, financial, human resources, IT, brand and creative teams in one 110,000 square foot building. Those include the editorial team of the Magnolia Journal magazine and design teams behind Magnolia-branded products sold nationwide.

"Almost all of our employees from our Bosque (Boulevard) and Imperial (Drive) offices and a couple of other off-site offices are coming down," said Sterling Hill, director of project management, on a recent tour. "That was the general intent: Let’s bring everyone together to create culture of being downtown."

The building, which is served by a new parking lot along Mary Avenue, sits a block from the Eighth Street entrance to Magnolia Market at the Silos, Waco's largest tourist attraction.

The corporate fixer upper transformed a largely utilitarian structure built to print and distribute thousands of newspapers every day into a 21st century utilitarian space for a lifestyle retail, publishing and broadcast empire where style and creativity are watchwords.

The renovation took about two years to complete, with most of the construction within the second year. Hill said the structure's solid brick walls and concrete ground floors were a plus in the interior renovation.

Pressroom transformed

The most striking change, visually at least, was the transformation of the pressroom, which once housed the steel printing presses, to a soaring atrium housing anchored by an outpost of the Magnolia Press coffee bar.

The atrium, once grimy with ink and grease, is now painted white and flooded with daylight with new windows punched into the brick walls, and overlooked by mezzanines with tables and chairs.

The atrium greets visitors and employees as they come in through what is now the main entrance at the rear of the front parking lot.

A steel rim from the floor overlooking the presses remains embedded in the concrete floor near the Magnolia Press coffee bar.

"Joanna loved all the original detailing on the floors and loved the original concrete," said Magnolia design director Kristen Bufton. "There were a lot of ink spills we had to grind out of the concrete, but we were able to clean it up really nicely."

Other visible touches from the former Waco Trib building include portions of green terrazzo tile floors that were carpeted in later building remodels. A swatch of distinctive green paint discovered deep in the building was reproduced and used for painting the exposed sprinkler systems.

Bufton, who has worked 12 years with the company, explained that the interiors were configured to provide multiple meeting spaces in addition to the team work areas. The renovated space has 20 conference rooms and two break rooms.

"We wanted to create space for face-to-face meetings wherever we could," she said.

Some of the headquarters' largest rooms are meant for meetings, in fact.

An executive conference room for meetings with brand partners, overlooks the Waco Transit station, while an "all-hands meeting room" was created in the old Tribune-Herald mailroom, now festooned with potted plants.

The renovation was also inspired by the building itself, designed by Harry Spicer, who also designed Waco City Hall, Waco Hall and the federal courthouse next door.

"When we purchased this building and noticed that it was built in 1950 during the height of midcentury modern, which is the style we’re evolving into as of now, it felt like a very good direction for Magnolia and for the brand and for the design," Bufton said. "And so we took that and ran with it, and as you walk through the building, you’ll see a lot of nods to midcentury modern. But you’ll still see that classic Magnolia."

Color, fixtures

Like many of the "Fixer Upper" home renovations, office walls and hallways are predominantly white, with color and texture added by fixtures and furnishings. Windows were added to provide natural light with exterior awnings, a noticeable addition to those driving by on Franklin Avenue, shading the windows from direct sunlight.

One conference room has a specialty Magnolia wallpaper ("Editorial") resembling newsprint. Other sentences on the walls — such as "We are better when we work together" and "There is gold in every piece of your story" — come from the Gaineses, with several drawn from their "Magnolia Manifesto," stated in full in the Magnolia Press space.

The headquarters building also has a test kitchen, complete with three six-burner gas stoves, to develop recipes for Joanna's cookbooks, Silos Baking Company and Magnolia Table, Bufton said.

The kitchen won't be used to film her Magnolia Network cooking show, however. Although some Magnolia Network employees will work in the headquarters building, the renovated building doesn't have a television studio or production facilities. Magnolia's initial application for Tax Increment Financing support in 2021 had listed a production studio as one of the building's features.

Left as undeveloped space for future use is the newspaper's second-floor newsroom, Hill said. Also unused and in storage is the large bas-relief eagle above the Tribune-Herald Franklin Avenue entrance.

Hill said the eagle was "beautiful," and preserving it was a high priority, though its future use is not yet determined.

For Waco residents driving past the headquarters building during the months of renovation and building, the major visible change had been in color, with Magnolia White, the color used for the shops at Magnolia Market at the Silos, painted over the building's red brick exterior. A touch of that red brick color shows up in the pavers used for front and back walkways, but the Magnolia white-green-black color connection is intentional, Bufton said.

The dark green trim seen throughout the building is Magnolia's 1905 Green, although some spaces have Step Stool Green from the historic colors palette created in the Castle renovation.

Other projects

The week of the ribbon-cutting also marks the fifth anniversary of Magnolia Table, which the Gaineses created after a major renovation of the Elite Cafe on Waco's traffic circle.

Hotel 1928, a renovation of a former Grand Karem Shrine lodge into a 33-room boutique downtown hotel, complete with ballroom, is scheduled for opening later this year at Seventh Street and Washington Avenue.

Fort House, which the Gaineses bought from the Historic Waco Foundation in 2019, has been sold to "a local organization," according to a Magnolia spokesperson. McLennan County Appraisal District records continue to show Magnolia as the owner.

The future of the Castle, the most ambitious of "Fixer Upper" renovations and one that merited a separate series of episodes, is apparently undetermined.

In a Nov. 22, 2022, interview with Variety magazine, Chip Gaines said the couple was reconsidering their initial plans to sell. A question about the Castle's status received a "no comment" in response from a Magnolia spokesperson.