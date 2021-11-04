Magnolia up for almost $4.5M in public money to transform former newspaper building

If there were any presses left on the premises, they might stop. Chip and Joanna Gaines of Magnolia fame will spend $21 million to renovate the former Waco Tribune-Herald building at 900 Franklin Ave., the newspaper's home for more than 70 years before relocating to River Square Center's third floor.

The Waco City Council voted this week to approve the project for the Texas Enterprise Zone Program, which could mean up to $625,000 in state backing for the Magnolia Business Ventures LLC project on top of an anticipated $3.85 million from Waco and McLennan County, for a total of up to almost $4.48 million. The $21 million renovation estimate to turn the building into Magnolia's corporate headquarters is up from the company's $13.6 million estimate when the plans became public in April.

Work inside the building is expected to start by next month, and passersby may "start noticing crews working on the exterior as we get through early 2022," Magnolia spokesperson John Marsicano said in a statement Wednesday.

"Project timelines have shifted a bit due to delays associated with building materials, etc.," and much of the design remains a work in progress, but Magnolia is aiming for an opening in the first few months of 2023, Marsicano said.