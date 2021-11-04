Magnolia up for almost $4.5M in public money to transform former newspaper building

If there were any presses left on the premises, they might stop. Chip and Joanna Gaines of Magnolia fame will spend $21 million to renovate the former Waco Tribune-Herald building at 900 Franklin Ave., the newspaper's home for more than 70 years before relocating to River Square Center's third floor.
The Waco City Council voted this week to approve the project for the Texas Enterprise Zone Program, which could mean up to $625,000 in state backing for the Magnolia Business Ventures LLC project on top of an anticipated $3.85 million from Waco and McLennan County, for a total of up to almost $4.48 million. The $21 million renovation estimate to turn the building into Magnolia's corporate headquarters is up from the company's $13.6 million estimate when the plans became public in April.
Work inside the building is expected to start by next month, and passersby may "start noticing crews working on the exterior as we get through early 2022," Magnolia spokesperson John Marsicano said in a statement Wednesday.
"Project timelines have shifted a bit due to delays associated with building materials, etc.," and much of the design remains a work in progress, but Magnolia is aiming for an opening in the first few months of 2023, Marsicano said.
The Texas Enterprise Zone Program is "designed to encourage private investment and job creation in economically distressed areas of the state." Enterprise projects are eligible for $2,500 for each job retained or created, up to certain thresholds, and Magnolia plans to seek benefits for 240 retained jobs and make at least 10 new hires in the next three years, according to city council documents. The company had 457 full-time employees as of Oct. 1.
"Bringing to downtown hundreds of jobs and the disposable income they represent is significant," Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said.
Staffers now employed at far-flung Magnolia locations on Bosque Boulevard and on Imperial Drive, for example, will relocate to the central city, Meek said.
Magnolia-branded operations include Magnolia Market at the Silos a few blocks from the planned headquarters, Magnolia Home, the restaurant Magnolia Table, Silos Baking Co., Magnolia Realty, Magnolia Press, and Magnolia's commercial kitchen. Magnolia, in a partnership with Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners, also will transform the Grand Karem Shrine building at Washington Avenue and Seventh Street to a boutique hotel with a large restaurant and ballroom.
Magnolia in April confirmed it was buying the newspaper building with plans to make it the corporate nerve center. The Tribune-Herald space opened in 1950, but declines in staffing levels and reductions in operations carried out locally, including removal of the printing press, prompted the paper's current owner, Lee Enterprises, to trade 110,000 square feet for 6,500 split between two locations.
About 70,000 of the old newspaper building's 110,000 square feet will be renovated, creating production space for the Magnolia Network, as well as a test kitchen, offices, meeting rooms and warehouse space.
Local public funding potentially headed to the project includes a $2.6 million grant recommended by the downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone board in April and a $1.25 million grant recommended by the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. The TIF money comes from property taxes collected on businesses in the downtown TIF zone, and the city and county make equal annual contributions to the economic development fund.
A local entity, in this project's case the city of Waco, nominates companies for the Texas Enterprise Zone Program, and that money is paid out in the form of sales tax refunds over five years. The Office of the Governor operates the program.