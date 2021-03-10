Main Event gaming center to break ground in Waco this month

“Waco Main Event will include bowling, billiards, laser tag, gravity ropes, zipline, more than 120 arcade games, 25-plus virtual reality experiences, plus full restaurant and bar,” Main Event spokesperson Doug Terfehr said by email.

He said the center would employ 150 to 200 people.

“As a company founded in Texas, we have strong brand affinity here, and Waco has always been a community that we felt would enjoy our special brand of entertainment,” Terfehr wrote. “We are all about providing guests a safe and fun place to build connections and make memories. We are looking forward to becoming a part of the special Waco community and appreciate the reception we’ve already received.”

He said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, “we have aggressive growth plans to expand all over the country and believe the pandemic has only fueled the need for families and friends to connect over fun.”

Waco’s Topgolf, meanwhile, is not the typical three-story model popularized by Topgolf in larger markets. It will stand one-story high but have additional features giving it a family-oriented and backyard feel fueled by yards games, including bean bag toss and life-size Jenga, seating areas with fire pits and picnic-style dining tables, according to a Topgolf press release.