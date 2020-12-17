Manitou to shutter Waco operations, eliminate 150 jobs

"The company owns the building, and it is my understanding it will sell the property," Collins said. "I'm confident that with our low vacancy in the industrial buildings market, there will be interest.

"This represents an opportunity to bring new industry to Waco."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Manitou North America does business at 6401 Imperial Drive.

The closure will make Manitou's operations in the United States more streamlined, and will add about 50 jobs at its Yankton, South Dakota, plant, according to the press release.

COVID-19 was not the driving factor in the decision, Flaherty said.

"Though as a backdrop, COVID-19 is affecting all markets," she said.

She said 75% of the goods made in Waco were exported to Europe last year, and by October, exports had hit 86%.

"The Waco plant was Manitou's first toehold in the USA," according to vertikal.net, a trade publication.

Marcel Braud, who founded the company in 1958, set up a deal with KD Manufacturing in 1980 that led a year later to Manitou buying a 51% stake in the KD's Waco plant, the report states.