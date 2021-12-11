Many Waco restaurants report struggle to find workers

“We were just talking about that,” Sherry Johnson said of the labor shortage.

She said would-be wait staff members either reject positions out of hand or fail to show up for interviews or shifts. She said Cupp’s typically pays newcomers $9 to $9.50 an hour, “and from there it depends on experience.”

Johnson said Cupp’s right now could use at least three more staffers.

“If you need a job, you take what you can get,” Johnson said, repeating the philosophy that shaped her work ethic. She said perhaps the fast-food industry has lost its appeal as workplace options have expanded. She said maybe the COVID-19 “environment” has soured some on work in general.

“We stay busy, too busy some days,” Johnson said. “People are eating out.”

Wages have become a competitive bargaining chip in the marketplace, many employers paying no less than $15 an hour to new hires.

Kyle Citrano, managing partner at George’s Restaurant on Hewitt Drive and president of the Waco Restaurant Association, said he fears burnout is plaguing the people once employed in the dining and retail industries.