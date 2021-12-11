Many Waco restaurants report struggle to find workers

Victor Melant manages Abuelita’s Mexican Restaurant on North Valley Mills Drive. His career in the dining industry began in Panama, followed by stops at Wyatt Cafeteria in Denton and El Chico on Waco’s traffic circle.
“I’ve never seen anything like it, and I’ve been at this since I was 18,” the 65-year-old Melant said, lamenting staffing shortfalls that prompted him to discontinue Monday business, choosing to give his team a weekly break.
“I need at least four or five more servers at this restaurant,” he said. “I haven’t been able to hire anybody in two months. I get phone calls, people saying ‘Are you hiring?’ but they’re not coming in. Our people are all making good money on a weekly basis, $25 an hour, including tips.”
Melant said Abuelita’s is not alone in this predicament.
“Why this is happening, I’m not real sure. I haven’t figured it out,” Melant said. “Everybody’s in the same boat. The signs are everywhere.”
Amen, and pass the fries, said Sherry Johnson, who owns and operates Cupp’s Drive Inn at 1424 Speight Ave., with her brother, Freddie Johnson. They know the importance of hard work, having taken over the South Waco burger haven from their mother, the late Betty Johnson.
“We were just talking about that,” Sherry Johnson said of the labor shortage.
She said would-be wait staff members either reject positions out of hand or fail to show up for interviews or shifts. She said Cupp’s typically pays newcomers $9 to $9.50 an hour, “and from there it depends on experience.”
Johnson said Cupp’s right now could use at least three more staffers.
“If you need a job, you take what you can get,” Johnson said, repeating the philosophy that shaped her work ethic. She said perhaps the fast-food industry has lost its appeal as workplace options have expanded. She said maybe the COVID-19 “environment” has soured some on work in general.
“We stay busy, too busy some days,” Johnson said. “People are eating out.”
Wages have become a competitive bargaining chip in the marketplace, many employers paying no less than $15 an hour to new hires.
Kyle Citrano, managing partner at George’s Restaurant on Hewitt Drive and president of the Waco Restaurant Association, said he fears burnout is plaguing the people once employed in the dining and retail industries.
“We’re paying more than we’ve ever paid people before, but we understand mental health challenges are a big part of what’s going on today,” Citrano said. “COVID-19, customer interaction, masks, mandates, maybe people got burned out and don’t want to be in our industry anymore.”
He said wait staff members can make $16 to $25 an hour, tips included, “but we’re not seeing applicants come through the doors as much as they used to.”
Citrano said a Texas Restaurant Association survey revealed four reasons people choose other options: success in finding jobs elsewhere; dissatisfaction with pay; problems with child care; and mental health concerns.
Shorty’s Pizza Shack co-owner Kyle Ferguson said his location at 1712 S. 12th St. near Baylor University means he typically enjoys a steady stream of undergraduates craving a part-time job.
But he has cast his hiring net wider to include high school students.
“Cook-wise, seven are high school students. I have a high school senior who is a server,” Ferguson said. “I usually recruit by word of mouth. If I get one, I say, ‘You have any buddies wanting to make a little extra money?’ They work out great. This is usually their first job, and they haven’t exactly formed any bad habits. They’re good kids, and they take direction.”
Ferguson said he has heard complaints from colleagues about hiring woes.
“We’ve been really fortunate,” he said. “I have cooks who have been here more than 10 years. They’re loyal. Now I’ve dipped into high school.”
Trent Neumann, whose Captain Billy Whizzbang’s burger emporium has locations on Lake Air Drive and in Union Hall at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue, said he has spent weeks enduring staffing shortages. Other restaurateurs have shortened operating hours or temporarily closed dining rooms to cope, he said.
“My brother and I talk about it all the time,” Neumann said.
He said jobs remain unfilled, though he believes the effects of most pandemic-related government benefits, including stimulus checks, have drawn to a close.
“I don’t know if people don’t want to work,” Neumann said.