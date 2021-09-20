McLennan County economic recruiters fishing for $3.5 billion plant

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said Monday he had not heard about the prospect that could have a $3.5 billion impact on the local economy, but he looks forward to Collins’ presentation during Tuesday’s meeting. Discussion of specific projects often takes place in closed session, though Collins offers updates during open session using assigned mystery names.

“That’s the first I’ve heard of it,” said Felton of Project Darwin Biggest.

“I know there are big things pending out there, but until the economic development team gets things confirmed . . . I don’t blame them for being secretive. People say something’s going to happen, and it doesn’t happen, then everyone gets disappointed,” Felton said. “Very honestly, there are projects out there that could come to fruition over the next two years. That’s why we added money to the economic development fund.

“Next year, we could be talking about adding more,” he said.

Felton added: “I don’t look at this as an expense. I consider it an investment. We press these folks about being community partners, moving here and paying taxes, contributing to nonprofit organizations, all these things.”