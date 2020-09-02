Melody Ranch hits the market amid pandemic

Kelly Snell and Gerald Villarrial tried to catch a falling star, to quote a musical tear-jerker, but COVID-19 short-circuited their efforts to revive the Melody Ranch nightclub on U.S. Highway 77.

So after spending "hundreds of thousands" to make the club relevant again since buying in in late 2018, the duo will part company with the ranch, striking a deal with local Realtor Bland Cromwell to market the place where luminaries including Willie Nelson, George Strait and Garth Brooks performed on their trip to the top.

Asking price is $1.7 million, Cromwell said.

"We tried to save an icon, but when the state picks out one sector and says, 'You can't operate,' there are going to be consequences," said Snell, a three-term McLennan County commissioner not seeking reelection.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott twice used executive orders to shutter bars statewide, once in March and again in June, to reduce exposure to COVID-19. The bar and nightclub industry has suggested it is being singled out for enforcement, noting that restaurants serving alcohol may open at reduced occupancy.

Seeing a tough row to hoe, Snell and Waco attorney Villarrial will sell.