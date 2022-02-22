Messer to build $50 million gas plant in McGregor

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Messer checks all of the boxes. They bring cutting edge technology, high quality jobs, and most importantly, first class people."

Messer's product list on its website includes argon, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen and oxygen. The gases are provided at whatever volume, purity and pressure the customer desires, and are shipped via railroad car, bulk truck, independent distributors and pipeline.

"It will be trucked out," said Andrew Smith, executive director for the McGregor Economic Development Corp., commenting on Messer's primary means of transport. "There will be additional truck traffic, but not an insane amount. I don't know exact counts off the top of my head."

He said Messer compresses air into components, creating liquid oxygen and liquid nitrogen, for example. He said a company's focus on fuel often raises safety concerns, but Messer passed McGregor's vetting process.

"They are hyper-focused on safety, which is one of their founding principles," Smith said. "They presented a package we are very comfortable with, in terms of not creating a danger to the community."

He said Messer is not perceived as a threat to air quality.