Microloans for Waco businesses the focus of new operation

Passavant said Kiva launched as a lending source to people in developing countries and has expanded to include a presence in the United States.

At its most basic, Kiva strives to provide loans to people who would not otherwise qualify for them, Passavant said. It charges no interest, requires no collateral and makes virtually no credit checks, he said.

But make no mistake, he added, borrowers are expected to pay back what they borrow, continually replenishing the loan pool. Would-be investors may open a Kiva account for as little as $25.

Loans totaling $1.51 billion have been funded through Kiva, and the program has a repayment rate of 96%, according to its website.

The $50,000 from the city of Waco would go toward launching a “local crowdfunding loan organization in partnership with Kiva,” according to information presented to the Waco City Council before it approved the allocation. The Kiva Hub in Waco would also provide technical assistance to borrowers, according to council documents.

The city staff recommended the council approve the money for the Kiva Hub in an effort to spur creation of new business and provide long-term sustainability to businesses already operating, Assistant City Manager Deidra Emerson said.