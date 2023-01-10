Mid-Tex Farm & Ranch Show kicks off in Waco

Aggie professor Don Renchie preached agriculture's gospel Tuesday, day one of the Mid-Tex Farm & Ranch Show in Waco. Speaking as attendees finished their lunch, he had grizzled veterans and newbies alike waving their arms, standing and sitting on cue, laughing, and rising to applaud.

He tossed out one-liners as he walked and talked and jockeyed a visual presentation in a darkened room at the Base, the multipurpose center on Bosque Boulevard at the Heart O' Texas Fairgrounds.

Just outside the conference center, within the main showroom, lurked the latest in farm equipment and supplies, including a John Deere-green beast with jet-black tires standing head high.

The fun continues Wednesday, with free admission and doors opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m. Presented by United Ag & Turf, the show seemingly offers much to novices and serious workers of the soil. The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce serves as sponsor. The Blackland Income Growth Conference is holding classes in conjunction with the show.

Usual suspects abound: Marquez Farm & Ranch Supply, Equipment Depot, Texas Water Development Board, Stine Seed Co., Farmers Business Network, Pioneer Seeds, WC Tractor, and Happy Trailers, among other regulars. But surprises, oddities and classic merchandise abound.

Rogue Hoes, made in Missouri and guaranteed to be "the last hoe you will buy," were tucked away in a larger exhibit, but worth the time and effort to find. Julie Nitsche happily chats about The Nitsche Group, a Giddings-based insurance company with offices statewide, including in Waco. But she waxed eloquently about "Lucy," her classic 1948 Ford F1, fully restored and painted red and white, with whitewall tries, that accompanied her to Waco.

"Farm and ranch insurance, that's how the agency started," Nitsche said.

An exhibitor slashed 10% off the price of die-cast toy tractors. Woodbridge is selling replacement windows. Cutco, which touts itself as The World's Finest Cutlery, has a booth and lots of knives. Republic Gun Club, Mission Golf Cars of Waco, Bath Fitter of Austin, Weichert Realtors, Harmony Public Schools, Line-X of Waco, Morton Buildings, Generational Family Chiropractic and LeafFilter Gutter Protection have a presence selling goods and services.

Jonathan Wise, with Whitetail Properties, talked Tuesday about the land market in Central Texas before and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Six months ago until two years ago, the pace was frenetic," he said of sales involving land for hunting, recreating and building "farmettes."

He said clients wanted to escape population centers as the pandemic raged, some discovering the opportunity to work remotely and to enjoy hunting and fishing away from the city limits sign. Interest rates were still low, and other economic drags had yet to materialize, Wise said.

"In this part of the state, there is lots of interest in investing, in selling off smaller parcels for ranchettes," Wise said.

He said half-acre lots near nice residential neighborhoods can easily fetch $100,000 to $150,000.

Wise said he uses the show to network and secure leads, but most importantly, he builds the company brand and name recognition.

Farmer Veteran Coalition staffed a booth Tuesday. The nonprofit recently relocated from California to Waco, taking space at 25N Coworking on Austin Avenue. The entity's motto is "Mobilizing Veterans to Feed America," and it offers grants of $1,000 and $5,000, as well as fellowships, to assist military veterans wanting to farm.

Renchie, featured speaker at the Blackland Income Growth Conference, offered attendees advice from knowledge he has gained as a Texas A&M University professor and Extension program coordinator.

"Have a plan, have a mentor, and get your hand out of my pocket. Make your own living," said Renchie, whose audience included young people planning a career in agriculture and who received ag-related scholarships.

He urged attendees to buy crop insurance from experts, not speculators.

"Don't focus on wedge issues," he said. "We are here to make Texans thrive."

Urban sprawl is inevitable but compatible with farming and ranching, if care is taken to maintain cropland for food production, Renchie said.

"First of all, pray," Renchie said.