Local real estate agent Ashton Gustafson has released his annual residential report, this one reflecting sales in 2022. It contains its typical trove of nuggets worth gleaning. For example, the Hidden Valley subdivision off Highway 84 was alone in enjoying home sales that averaged more than $1 million in price, $1.02 million, to be exact, based on 22 transactions.

Ridgewood Country Club/Regency Park placed second, if my addition is correct, with a $783,200 average. Gustafson relies on Waco Multiple Listing Service statistics to compile his findings.

Other tony enclaves of note include Rancho Lorena, $719,250; Austin Colony in China Spring, $710,883; and McGregor's Stone Creek Ranch, $689,380.

A total of 3,904 homes changed hands last year, a 2.7% year-over-year drop, but the average home sales price jumped nearly 12% to $318,707. Sales volume hit $1.2 billion, and homes typically sold after 32 days on the market.

Coldwell commercial honors

The local commercial team at Coldwell Banker Jim Stewart Realtors did itself proud last year, placing fourth in the companywide commercial network that includes 180 offices and more than 3,000 agents. Agents at the Waco office include Bland Cromwell, Brad Davis, Gregg Glime, Josh Carter, Clay Fuller, Will Phipps and Brandon Davis, according to a press release from Coldwell Banker Commercial.

Cromwell, Glime and Fuller were recognized as being in the top 2% of producers in the Coldwell Banker Commercial system nationally. Cromwell was recognized as the No. 4 overall producer in the country and the No. 1 land sales producer in the country. Cromwell has been in the top five nationally multiple years, and No. 1 producer in the United States twice, the press release says.

Brandon Davis is the newest addition to the team. He is the son of Brad Davis, who has been with the company nearly 45 years. Fuller's achievement is noteworthy in that 2022 was his first full year with the organization.

Easter Bunny visit

Right on time, the Easter Bunny has arrived at Richland Mall, where it will stay until April 8, posing for photos with children and four-legged beasts. Appearances are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and on Saturdays, with a carrot break daily from 3 to 4 p.m.

On Sundays, the Easter Bunny will appear noon to 6 p.m., with a break at 2:30 p.m.

Pets are welcome on March 27 and April 3. Animals must be on a leash or in a carrier, and pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after them.

More details are available at richlandmall.com.

The mall will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 9.

Building permit roundup

Building permits issued recently include one valued at $173,000 for alterations to the Starbucks at Wooded Acres Drive and Bosque Boulevard.

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest will spend $138,632 to replace X-ray equipment and update finishes at its clinic at 7300 Bosque Blvd.

About $600,000 will go to create Salad To Go, a pick-up-only restaurant at 736 Hewitt Drive, according to a permit reported by the local Associated General Contractors of America office that tracks permits above $5,000.

Cottonwood hotel

A nearly new lodging concept is planned at the nearly new Cottonwood Creek Market, a 143-acre planned development near New Road and Interstate 35, already home to Cinemark, Topgolf and Main Event.

North Carolina-based StayAPT Suites in 2020 began building long-term stay hotels with a nod to apartment living. The room layout for each 500-plus-square-foot suite "was intentionally designed to feel like a home, with a dedicated living room, full kitchen and separate bedroom," the company website says. It also notes the first StayAPT location opened in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, a suburb of Washington, D.C. The website says the company hoped to build a portfolio of more than 100 corporate-owned hotels, followed by more than 200 franchised locations within five years.

Amenities include sleeper sofa, lounge chair and wall-mounted 55-inch TV; a fully equipped kitchen featuring a full-size stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator; a separate bedroom with a second TV, walk-in closet, king bed or double queen beds, and a work area; an outdoor courtyard featuring soft seating, built-in grill and a fire pit; and on-site laundry and fitness facility overlooking the courtyard, the website says.

Waco appears on the StayAPT "coming soon" list.

First responder discounts

Perhaps Bubba's 33 pizza parlor on South Jack Kultgen Expressway knew what local heroes would endure as they worked Donald Trump's political rally on Saturday. On Monday and Tuesday, Bubba's 33 is giving police, fire and emergency medical personnel a 20% discount on menu items, with valid identification.