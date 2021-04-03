Mike Copeland: $90 million Whataburger bonuses; New Hankamer dean; Rebuilt Bush's; Subaru move

Hankamer Dean Terry Maness is retiring from the position he has held since 1997, according to a press release.

Mazumder has bachelor's and master's degrees in economics from Cambridge University and master's and doctoral degrees in economics from Johns Hopkins University. He started as an assistant professor in economics at Wake Forest in 2009, and has also spent a year as a visiting scholar, researching inflation, for the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C., according to Baylor's press release.

"We welcome Dr. Mazumder to Baylor University and the Hankamer School of Business," Baylor Provost Nancy Brickhouse said in the press release. "I was impressed with Dr. Mazumder’s understanding of Baylor’s mission and aspirations and the importance of inspiring and enabling faculty and students to work at the highest levels of excellence – for the glory of God."

Former DA promoted to partner

Former McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna has been promoted to partner in the Waco office of Patterson & Sheridan LLP, an intellectual property and technology law firm with more than 70 attorneys in offices in Houston, Dallas, Waco; in San Jose and San Diego, California; in Shrewsbury, New Jersey; and in Greensboro, North Carolina, the company announced.