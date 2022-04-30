Mike Copeland: A year of Waco home sales; Layne's Chicken Fingers; Lions Park leveled; Business roundup

Waco fans can OD on DC in May, thanks to a free comic book event next weekend at Bankston's and a new exhibit at the Mayborn Museum.

On Saturday, May 7, Bankston's Comics and Sportscards, 1321 S. Valley Mills Drive, will join shops worldwide in Free Comic Book Day, an event meant to attract attention to the industry. A press release from Bankston's says "thousands of participating stores give away over 5 million books to millions of fans to introduce them to the wonders of comics."

This is the 21st year for Bankston's to take part, and the shop's event will include representatives from the Hewitt Public Library, DeeJay Versatile, and Waco comic artists and writers Danny Flores, Joey Gonzales, Armando Ramirez and Galen Ihlenfeldt.

Two weeks later, on May 21, an exhibit titled "DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Super Powers" will start a stay at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

"This exhibit encourages families to grab their capes and go on an adventure as 'reserve Super-Heroes-in-training,'" a press release says.

Guests also can take a quiz to learn which DC super hero they most resemble. They also will learn the importance of teamwork at the Hall of Justice, where they solve problems and catch villains.

The exhibit will run through Sept. 11, and is included in general admission.

A year of Waco home sales

Local real estate agent Ashton Gustafson has released his agency's annual report on home sales, this one getting specific about 2021 results.

Gustafson relies on information from the Waco Multiple Listing Service to provide analysis. It shows 4,016 homes sold last year, a 4% year-over-year increase, and the average home sales price of $285,150 was nearly 20% higher than that the previous year. He said average stay on the market for homes that sold dropped a month, from 62 days to 32 days.

The highest average sales price of $823,250 was found in the Hidden Valley subdivision near McGregor. Others with high averages include Hills of Childress Creek in China Spring, $769,917; Riverside in McGregor, $763,667; and Ridgewood Country Club's Regency Park, $734,725.

Field & Future

H-E-B, Waco's dominant grocery chain, announced a new partnership with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation. It will donate some sales proceeds from its Field & Future by H-E-B line to support the foundation's efforts.

"H-E-B is an iconic Texas company, and this new partnership with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, our official non-profit partner, is incredibly exciting," Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Director Carter Smith said in a press release announcing the partnership.

H-E-B has nearly 100 Field & Future products on its shelves, including dish soap, body wash, bath tissue, baby diapers and trash bags and bags for recyclables. Recycled plastic from H-E-B facilities is a primary ingredient in the bags, the press release says.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation supports conservation projects statewide, including efforts along the Texas Gulf Coast, black bear restoration in West Texas and establishment of the Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, scheduled to open next year.

Lions Park leveled

The old Lions Park and Kiddieland complex at New Road and Bosque Boulevard has been leveled, some might say pulverized. Gone are the rides, the miniature golf course and what was left of Lions Pool.

But a new future awaits. The Waco Founder Lions Club Foundation, the city of Waco and a citizens' committee will chart a path to revitalization. Auctions have been held to raise money and to part with unneeded pieces.

The city, meanwhile, pledged $2 million to the cause.

Perhaps notable is a related item appearing in the Associated General Contractors of America newsletter. It says Waco is requesting proposals "for park planning and design services for Lions Park redevelopment."

Layne's seeking franchisees

Layne's Chicken Fingers has Waco in its growth plans, according to a press release. Layne's began as a single-location chicken joint at Texas A&M University and has grown to eight locations around Texas. The press release says it has sold 35 units in its home state, referencing franchising territories, "but the fast-growing franchise is nowhere near selling out the state. Next up on its expansion plan is Waco."

The press release obviously seeks to generate interest among would-be franchisees, but so be it. It says the brand's flexible brick-and-mortar footprint allows franchise owners to operate in a variety of locations.

Business roundup

A 212-acre tract of land along Interstate 35 near Abbott has sold, with Coldwell Banker Commercial's Josh Carter brokering the deal, according to a Coldwell Banker email to the Tribune-Herald. That is a lot of land, but no luck yet reaching Carter about the particulars.

Mother's Day is a week away, and the National Retail Federation predicts Americans will spend a record $31.7 billion on greeting cards, flowers, special outings and more to celebrate the grand occasion. Its polling shows 84% of the U.S. population will take time to honor mothers. The per-person spending average will top $245, about $20 more than last year.

ClubCorp, the entity operating the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, is rebranding as Invited. Founded in 1957 with a single club in Dallas, the company now has more than 200 operations, including country clubs, golf courses, city clubs and stadium clubs.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.