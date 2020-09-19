Mike Copeland: Aerospace spotlight; BU entrepreneurship grant; Cafe Homestead dinner

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kudos to the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce for its “Aerospace Issue,” a recent publication examining the area’s dynamic aviation industry.

Profiles of L3Harris, Freeflight Systems and Blackhawk were informative, as was Kris Collins’ detailed examination of the three Waco-area airports—Waco Regional, TSTC and McGregor Executive—and the economic ripples they create. Collins’ day job, by the way, is recruiting industry as the senior vice president for economic development at the Waco chamber.

Jessica Attas, vice president of public policy at the chamber, reminds us McLennan County has its own Spaceport Development Corp., for which the chamber provides staffing. Its ultimate goal is launching a spacecraft by assisting with research, testing, training and infrastructure improvements.

This is not a mission reeking of pie in the sky. Remember, the county is home to a SpaceX rocket-testing facility employing several hundred. Waco and McLennan County in early summer pledged $2 million to assist SpaceX with $10 million in upgrades. Work includes installing noise-squelching systems.