Allsup's, the Fort Worth-based convenience store chain now without a Waco presence, will place a store at 315 S. University Parks Drive, in space previously occupied by 900 Degrees Pizzeria, according to a building permit.

The permit indicates about $350,000 will be spent converting the vacant space to Allsup's new "Express" concept designed and stocked with students in mind. University Parks Drive runs near Baylor University.

Allsup's is part of the Yesway convenience store chain that, according to a press release, is a "multi-branded platform that acquires, transforms, and enhances portfolios of convenience stores by leveraging expertise in real estate and technology, and by implementing data-driven decision-making."

Yesway has more than 400 stores in nine states, including Texas. A press release trumpeting the arrival last August of Allsup's Express near Texas Tech University in Lubbock says merchandise would be tailored to meet students' needs, but definitely would include the "world famous Allsup's Burrito."

Black-owned expo

Richland Mall will host a Black-owned business expo from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 25 and is seeking vendors to participate. A press release says the mall at State Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 84 wants vendors that sell hand-crafted items such as jewelry, housewares, home decor, pottery and more.

Vendors will be positioned throughout the mall. More information is available at www.richlandmall.com.

FCCLA conferences

Lots of school-age young people were making themselves at home in downtown Waco in recent days. Carla Pendergraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center, said about 1,000 people attended the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America's Region III Leadership Conference, which explains the fresh faces and parking lots brimming with buses.

Pendergraft said another FCCLA group, this one representing Region II, will hit town March 2-4, also bringing about 1,000 attendees.

Hotel pool, bar

Finishing touches are being applied to the 132-room Cambria Hotel under construction near Bridge Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

A permit valued at $49,000 has been issued for a pool building with an outdoor bar, storage room and two bathrooms, according to information compiled by the local Associated General Contractors of America office.

PPP analysis

Remember the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided stimulus checks to businesses facing layoffs and closures early in the COVID-19 pandemic? The initiative was aimed at smaller companies with fewer than 500 employees. They could qualify for forgivable loans.

A study by Smartest Dollar, which engages in demographic research, reveals that when the program ended in mid-2021, the PPP had distributed nearly $800 billion in loans, according to a press release on the study. The work also included data analysis of loans and their use in more than 300 cities in all 50 states.

It shows Waco businesses received loans totaling $300.6 million, and 97.5% were forgiven. The median PPP loan amount for Waco was $20,800, meaning as many loans fell above that figure as below. Loans totaled $2,153 per capita, and construction was the industry sector receiving the most PPP funds.

For comparison, business nationally received PPP loans totaling $792 billion, and 95.2% were forgiven. The median PPP loan nationally was $20,689, and total PPP funding per capita was $2,388. Construction received the most PPP funding.

Data used in the analysis came from the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of Capital Access, according to the press release.

"It's no surprise that construction tops the list," the press release says. "As existing projects were put on hold, new business slowed, and disruptions and shortages impacted supply chains, construction was one of the hardest hit industries of the pandemic. The same was true for small businesses in the accommodation and food services sector."