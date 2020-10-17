Mike Copeland: Aloft hotel opening; Crossroads Yarn; Home sales humming; PPP loan forgiveness

Aloft Waco, a Marriott-branded property, is hosting a celebration Monday afternoon to coincide with its opening at 900 S. 11th St., a rapidly developing area near Kate Ross Homes and a La Quinta hotel that opened last year.

The five-story Aloft hotel is owned and operated by Central Texas-based 3S Hospitality, and the ceremony from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday will include the presence of an adoptable pet from Fuzzy Friends Rescue, according to a press release.

Crossroads Yarn

Anna Cargill and her business partners have opened Crossroads Yarn at 8810 Woodway Drive. It offers classes, hosts knit and crochet nights and will assist with projects and picking out yarn or a pattern.

"For years, Waco has been in need of a local yarn shop," Cargill said in a press release. "We've lacked a place with wider offerings than the big-box craft stores, a place to learn, a place to get advice, and a place to gather."

She said the shop will specialize in hand-dyed yarns from local and international artisans, concentrating on small businesses and independent dyers.

It also will carry a full range of knitting needles and crochet hooks.