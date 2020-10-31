Mike Copeland: Amazon permit valued at $215 million; Elm Avenue bank; Lalo's Coffee; Waco's entrepreneurship

Leo Spann, who along with Jenee Spann owns Po' Boy Place in Union Hall, came up with the salad concept and will serve as proprietor.

Meantime, Waco Tea Co. has received a building permit to finish out stall space in Union Hall, according to city of Waco records.

Twin Bridges CrossFit

Edward Getterman, a certified CrossFit trainer, is the new owner of Twin Bridges CrossFit at 6600 N. State Highway 6.

Getterman took over the club in July and now serves as sole owner and head coach, he said by email. Membership stands at 82, "and anyone and everyone who wants to try us gets three free classes, no obligation."

"CrossFit isn't easy, but for those willing to do the work, it is extremely mentally and physically rewarding. We take pride in this," Getterman said.

Lalo's Coffee & Pastries

A new coffee shop with a Latin flavor is poised to open at 15th Street and Colcord Avenue, near Mission Waco and Jubilee Food Market.