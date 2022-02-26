Mike Copeland: Another Buc-ee's in Central Texas; Food truck event; Neighborly milestone; Gas prices

Anyone not hiding under a pile of Beaver Nuggets the past couple of weeks has probably heard the rumor Buc-ee's may place one of its hugely popular stores in Hillsboro.
Buc-ee's, in fact, has confirmed it hopes to locate another such attraction in Central Texas, having already tasted success just outside Temple.
Buc-ee's fans know what a treat they can be for the senses. Its shelves are loaded with offbeat merchandise, staples, apparel, soft and harder drinks, T-shirts, housewares and edibles, many items made exclusively for the Buc-ee's brand. Its stores typically burst at the seams with customers, so people-watching can entertain. Buc-ee's claims to have the cleanest restrooms known to man and woman, and its attendant counts provide evidence.
An email suggests Buc-ee's has designs on Interstate 35 near Texas State Highway 77, but the company is not confirming anything. A TA, or TravelCenters of America, location operates nearby, but that does not mean TA and Buc-ee's would cross paths. TA caters to big rigs and truckers, while Buc-ee's strictly forbids 18-wheelers from rolling onto its properties.
How this all shakes out should prove interesting.
Texas Food Truck Showdown
Fans of Waco's annual Texas Food Truck Showdown should circle March 19. That date is when it returns to Heritage Square downtown.
The showdown was introduced in 2015, and the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's special events team expected about 5,000 people and 20 food trucks would attend. But turnout blew the doors off those predictions, according to a Waco Chamber press release. It says 35 food vehicles from around the state attracted upward of 15,000 people.
The showdown now attracts participants from beyond Texas, and attendance annually has settled in at about 25,000 people. The chamber now is accepting applications from competitors, pop-up vendors and would-be volunteers. Visit the chamber website or email Alivia Zepeda at azepeda@wacochamber.com or Sarah McDonald at smcdonald@wacochamber.com.
Central Freight property
With Central Freight Lines now kaput, every building in its complex at 5601 W. Waco Drive is available for lease, with Coldwell Banker Commercial Jim Stewart Realtors agents Brad Davis, Brandon Davis and Gregg Glime listing the property.
Space available in the longtime Central Freight headquarters totals 192,301 square feet, including an 84,724-square-foot truck bay and shop area; a 72-door, 46,525-square-foot cross dock; a 34,916-square-foot office building; more than 26,000 square feet of warehouse space spread over two buildings; and 7,620 square feet of covered storage, according to a promotional brochure.
Selling the complex "is always a possibility," Brad Davis said in an interview. But the top priority remains finding someone to lease the entire site.
"Everybody in the trucking industry in the United States knows Central Freight and knows to duplicate something like this would be very costly," Brad Davis said. "I just don't think there are many turn-key terminals like this in the country or in this region. There are not many options."
He said soft marketing has begun, but the team will pick up the pace in 30 to 45 days, after the facilities have been entirely vacated.
The brochure lists an annual lease rate of $5.20 per square foot, triple net.
Central Freight, founded in 1925 in Waco by Woody Callan Sr., announced just before Christmas last year it would cease operations. Ownership blamed mounting debt and futile efforts to acquire funding to continue.
Central Freight employed more than 1,300 drivers and maintained upward of 60 terminals when it announced it was applying the brakes for good.
Neighborly's 5,000th franchise
Neighborly, the franchising company New Yorker Don Dwyer started in Waco 40 years ago, continues to flex its muscle and expand its global footprint. It has reached the milestone of 5,000 franchises, representing 29 brands in nine countries, according to a press release last week. It enjoyed systemwide sales of $3.3 billion last year, when it was acquired by investment firm KKR.
Originally called The Dwyer Group, the company became Neighborly as it evolved into "the world's largest franchisor of home service brands," its 29 brands including Drain Doctor, Five Star Painting, The Grounds Guys, Drain Doctor, Mr. Appliance and Mosquito Joe. It ventured abroad to make its latest purchase, London-based Pimlico Plumbers.
Last year, Neighborly opened its second headquarters, in Las Colinas, while maintaining its Waco campus tucked away near Cameron Park.
Also last year, Neighborly held its first annual conference in person since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was called "Coming Together."
Gas prices
First, the good news: Gas prices in Texas on Thursday were the second-lowest in the country, tied with Oklahoma and Mississippi. Arkansas travelers were paying the least for a gallon of regular unleaded, $3.20, while Californians were paying the most at $4.75 a gallon. That is according to AAA Texas, which advised in its newsletter that crude oil prices were bumping $100 a barrel.
The bad news came Saturday, when GasBuddy reported the average price for regular unleaded in Waco had risen 10 cents per gallon, to $3.17, during the past week. That is about a quarter-per-gallon more than $2.92 a month ago.