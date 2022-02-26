Mike Copeland: Another Buc-ee's in Central Texas; Food truck event; Neighborly milestone; Gas prices

Selling the complex "is always a possibility," Brad Davis said in an interview. But the top priority remains finding someone to lease the entire site.

"Everybody in the trucking industry in the United States knows Central Freight and knows to duplicate something like this would be very costly," Brad Davis said. "I just don't think there are many turn-key terminals like this in the country or in this region. There are not many options."

He said soft marketing has begun, but the team will pick up the pace in 30 to 45 days, after the facilities have been entirely vacated.

The brochure lists an annual lease rate of $5.20 per square foot, triple net.

Central Freight, founded in 1925 in Waco by Woody Callan Sr., announced just before Christmas last year it would cease operations. Ownership blamed mounting debt and futile efforts to acquire funding to continue.

Central Freight employed more than 1,300 drivers and maintained upward of 60 terminals when it announced it was applying the brakes for good.

Neighborly's 5,000th franchise