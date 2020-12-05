Mike Copeland: Architect on H-E-B remodel; Hotel openings; Sephora at Kohl's; Real estate momentum continues

Pendergraft urged local residents to consider the struggles of local hoteliers, and to respond with random acts of kindness, and perhaps bookings.

"Maybe you've been working from home for quite some time and you'd like a break from that," she said. "Many hotels provide guests with opportunities to conduct business, and I'm sure pretty good day rates are available."

Former Dillard's space

The former Dillard's space in Richland Mall remains on the market in the wake of the Dillard's relocation to the former Sears location in the mall.

At 104,000 square feet, it might prove difficult for one occupant to swing, agreed listing agent Callie Norris, with ICA Properties in Odessa. She said ownership would look favorably upon dividing it among several tenants.

And if leasing is not in the cards, the owners would consider selling it.

"We're waiting on the perfect user," Norris said by phone.

Sephora in Kohl's