Mike Copeland: Atwoods neighbors; Kroger, Albertsons merger; Halloween spending; Kendra Scott store

The Atwoods Ranch & Home store in Hewitt followed a crowd, and it is attracting one of its own since opening earlier this year. The store at 701 Alliance Parkway is across the street from a Walmart with several businesses in a strip center out front.

Now ground is turning for a Starbucks coffee shop in front of Atwoods, and other users have inked contracts to acquire land in nearby Commerce Park, local commercial real estate specialist Pat Farrar said.

"These will be good uses," Farrar saidnatio, without getting specific.

Kroger, Albertsons merger

Kroger and Albertsons have agreed to a merger valued at nearly $25 billion. The deal would combine the United States' two largest supermarket chains, though Walmart's grocery sales outpace Albertsons' and Kroger's combined, according to an NPR report.

The deal requires regulatory approval, and that may prove daunting. Some suggest the merger would reduce competition and fuel even higher prices. Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote in a tweet that it would be "an absolute disaster" to allow the merger.

Waco might as well sit out this scuffle. It has no Albertsons, no Kroger, and hasn't had either for years. H-E-B has grown to prominence and dominance, and shows no signs of slipping. It also recently dipped a toe in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, opening its first store in Frisco with another planned in Plano.

D-FW is crawling with Kroger and Albertsons locations, so the merger could get interesting from an H-E-B perspective.

Halloween spending

Inflation apparently has not scared consumers away from celebrating Halloween, according to the National Retail Federation.

It co-sponsored a survey taken by Prosper Insights & Analytics showing 2022 Halloween spending will reach $10.6 billion, a new record and about $500 million more than consumers shelled out last year.

"Participation in Halloween-related activities will resume to pre-pandemic levels, with 69% of consumers planning to celebrate the holiday this year, up from 65% in 2021 and comparable to 68% in 2019," the NRF reported.

Kendra Scott store

Women in my family and circle of friends are excited about the Kendra Scott store that recently opened in Central Texas Marketplace. Now with locations in 35 states, and in major metropolitan areas and midsize communities around Texas, the store was founded in 2001 by the company namesake. Scott has written a book, "Born To Shine," telling her story of a mom growing her small business, and her love for gemstones, into a $1 billion company.

Her Texas ties include a design studio in Austin. She sells jewelry, including fine jewelry.

Waco workforce summit

An all-day workforce summit is scheduled Nov. 8 at the Waco Convention Center downtown. Speakers will discuss the local, state and national workforce, and offer advice on dealing with the job climate, according to a press release from the sponsor, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.

The keynote address will come from Cheryl Oldham, vice president of education policy for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Her topics will include trends and how employees can address the workforce strain. Texas Workforce Commission Chair Bryan Daniel also will speak.

Seven breakout sessions will be offered: The Treasure Map to Hidden Talent, Enhancing the Employee Value Proposition through DEI Initiatives, Supporting Parents in Your Workforce, Underutilized Talent Pools, Registered Apprenticeships and Employee Benefits Best Practices.

Panel discussions are scheduled titled Building Your Own Pipeline and Outside the Box Employee Benefits, according to the press release.

Individual tickets are $150 for chamber members, $200 for nonmembers, and $750 for expo exhibitors. To register, go to wacochamber.com.